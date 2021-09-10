An Aircraft Is Not the Best Place for Frisbee, But OneRepublic Makes It Work

Flying commercial can be a burden. You never know who will sit next to you, whether you have enough leg space, or if the plane will have any delays at takeoff. But when you’re a celebrity, things are much easier.
Just a few days ago, we showed you how one celebrity are living the good life on planes: Floyd Mayweather bragged about wearing PJs in his private jet, just because he can.
OneRepublic doesn’t get to the luxury of wearing PJs while flying, but they clearly make it fun. At first, Ryan Tedder shared a picture of him, and his bandmates, all seated, waiting to arrive at the destination for their next show. But shortly after, somehow, the band found the perfect way to pass the time: with a frisbee.
The band’s official Instagram account shared a short video of the band throwing a frisbee from one another. “How fast this frisbee going?” said the first post, adding “Science,” to a later story. On his account, Tedder wrote: “Never played frisbee on a plane.” Neither did we, but it looks awesome, and the chances of dropping it seem lower than on the ground.
The famous band generally seems quite impressed with aircraft, as at least on two occasions. they marveled at random private jets - see Tweets attached below for more.
One could not tell, but lead singer Ryan Tedder has a fear of flying. Back when he released the song “If I Love Myself” he told Billboard: "It's actually about my buried, latent fear of flying and going down in an airplane, having that moment of sheer panic, looking out the window, seeing your life pass before you and somehow finding comfort in the fact that the person next to you is experiencing the same traumatic event." But frisbee on an aircraft seems to make it all better.
The band is not into very ostentatious purchases, but Tedder became a Mercedes Brand Ambassador in October 2014, and the band's song "I Lived" was featured in a Mercedes-Benz commercial. After this appointment, the band also performed at the Mercedes-Benz Media Night in Paris.
A 777 PRIVATE JET.... We just saw at LAX. Wtf!!! pic.twitter.com/ROc4j1NgSc— ONEREPUBLIC (@OneRepublic) January 28, 2015
Flying home for 36 hours with family, ran across a MASSIVE Iraqi private jet... Would like 2 creep inside. Please? pic.twitter.com/bSqxrgPnjU— ONEREPUBLIC (@OneRepublic) April 26, 2015