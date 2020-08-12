More on this:

AMS Garage’s Kawasaki ER6N Shows Just How Far Bike Customization Can Go





For a smooth ride, ER6N’s suspension was provided with a 41 mm telescopic fork at the front and an offset monoshock with adjustable preload at the back. There is probably no need to go into any further details about the original Kawasaki ER6N, since AMS Garage made sure that their custom version is (almost) an entirely new bike.







That same year, AMS Garage also introduced us to another shiny animal at Kustomfest, hosted in Jogjakarta, Indonesia; an astonishing, custom built Kawasaki ER6N that goes by the name of The Bully. This project was completed in as little as three months, which is pretty damn impressive, considering just how extensively AMS modified the stock motorcycle.



Its twin cylinder 649cc mill remained mostly unaltered, but we may find a new exhaust system attached, making its way up ER6N’s tail. In terms of handling, The Bully is provided with a ZX10R’s forks at the front, while a single-sided swingarm is supported by an Ohlins monoshock at the rear. This swingarm originates from a







We also notice a custom belly pan that make this ER6N look like it’s been hitting the gym for the past few months, while its aluminum gas tank and tail are joined as one monocoque-style unit and those alloy front fenders make it all come together nicely.



Finally, not a drop of paint has touched this baby’s raw bodywork, leaving every inch of brushed aluminum glory exposed. In fact, there is more paint on the thing’s frame than on any of its panels, which isn’t something you get to see on a regular basis.



