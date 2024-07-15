America’s First Hydrogen-Powered Passenger Ferry Hides Another Exclusivity

The month of July 2024 will become an important milestone in the history of US maritime transportation. In just a few days, the first hydrogen-powered ferry developed and built in America will welcome its first passengers.
The Sea Change ferry could have easily been named Sea Revolution because what it brings to the world is much more than a simple change. This is not a hybrid vessel, but one that uses hydrogen fuel cells exclusively while comfortably transporting passengers in the San Francisco Bay area; it's a first for the US and a first for the world.
Fortunately, Sea Change isn't just another fascinating concept, although it won't enter service like a regular ferry either. In just a few days from now, on July 19, it will embark on a six-month demonstration period. During this time, the new ferry will provide passenger transportation (free of charge) between Pier 41 and the Downtown San Francisco Ferry Terminal.
The service is operated by Blue & Gold Fleet, the contract operator of San Francisco Bay Ferry. Many more names stand behind this trailblazing project, including the partners that sponsored this demonstration service.
The vessel itself was developed in California by SWITCH Maritime, which benefitted from a CARB (California Air Resources Board) grant. The Washington-based All American Marine was the builder. The project took several years to take off, during which the developer worked with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) to ensure compliance with the requirements for the safe integration of hydrogen and electric powertrain systems. SWITCH Maritime had to get the green light (regulatory approval) from USCG before Sea Change could kick off operations.
If "hydrogen-powered" doesn't sound impressive enough, "the first ferry with drinkable emissons" is surely a much more catchy headline. Like any vessel running entirely on hydrogen fuel cells, Sea Change's only emission is water vapor. Additionally, it features a system that remineralizes part of that water so that it can be used in the onboard water fountain. This is what makes this American ferry the first passenger vessel in the world with "drinkable emissions."
The Sea Change boasts a 70-foot length (a little over 21 meters) and a 75-passenger capacity. Design-wise, it's shaped like a catamaran. The propulsion system is comprised of a 600 kW electric motor, a hydrogen power system with 360 kW fuel cells, and Li-Ion battery storage for 100 kW. The green ferry is designed to operate at 8-12 knots (14.8 – 22.2 kph) with a maximum speed of 15 knots (27.7 kph).
After its official launch at the end of last week, the Sea Change is gearing up to welcome its first passengers this coming Friday. And it's only the beginning—SWITCH Maritime hopes to adapt this concept to bigger vessels, with a capacity of 150 to 450 passengers, running entirely on hydrogen and operating with "drinkable emissions."
