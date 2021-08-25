America’s Favorite Truck Navigation App Gets New Massive Update

More on this:

1 No Need for Google Maps: In-Dash Navigation Will Soon Become Insanely Accurate

2 The Google Maps Struggle Continues on Android Auto as a Switch to Waze Is Super-Tempting

3 Google Maps Update Disables Navigation Unless You Enable Data Collection

4 Google Maps Might Copy Another Big Waze Feature

5 How Three Random Words Help Firefighters Figure Out Precisely Where Help Is Needed