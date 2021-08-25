America’s Favorite Truck Navigation App Gets New Massive Update

While Google Maps is the world’s number one navigation app, it’s not necessarily the best choice for all vehicle categories, especially because it lacks a dedicated truck mode.
And as some people learned the hard way, using Google Maps when hopping behind the wheel of a truck isn’t exactly the best thing to do, as the app could point you to narrow country roads where a 16-wheeler, for example, can’t fit.
This is why dedicated truck apps come in so handy, and Trucker Patch is without a doubt one of the best choices in this category.
Described as America’s favorite truck app, Trucker Path comes with an impressive feature arsenal, and thanks to the recently released version 5.1.8, everything just got even better.
This is because this new update adds larger navigation banners when reaching an intersection, so it’s easier to figure out which way to go, as well as additional road information upon arrival. The dev team says they also added a prompt for the destination location, as well as POI details in the navigation screen to make the whole experience overall more straightforward.
The rest of the feature lineup remains unchanged, and anyone who used Trucker Path before knows just how impressive it is.
For example, the app allows you to find popular truck stops, get personalized navigation according to your truck specifications, be guided to fuel stops with the appropriate truck clearance, compare fuel prices, and even check parking availability in real time.
As far as the navigation side is concerned, Trucker Path is just the right choice for large vehicles, as it can guide drivers on roads that are appropriate based on truck height, width, weight, and type. It can also avoid sharp turns, small roads, bridges, and low overpasses, just to make sure you can reach your destination safely.
Needless to say, everyone is recommended to download the latest version to get all these new features, with the update now live in the App Store here.
This is why dedicated truck apps come in so handy, and Trucker Patch is without a doubt one of the best choices in this category.
Described as America’s favorite truck app, Trucker Path comes with an impressive feature arsenal, and thanks to the recently released version 5.1.8, everything just got even better.
This is because this new update adds larger navigation banners when reaching an intersection, so it’s easier to figure out which way to go, as well as additional road information upon arrival. The dev team says they also added a prompt for the destination location, as well as POI details in the navigation screen to make the whole experience overall more straightforward.
The rest of the feature lineup remains unchanged, and anyone who used Trucker Path before knows just how impressive it is.
For example, the app allows you to find popular truck stops, get personalized navigation according to your truck specifications, be guided to fuel stops with the appropriate truck clearance, compare fuel prices, and even check parking availability in real time.
As far as the navigation side is concerned, Trucker Path is just the right choice for large vehicles, as it can guide drivers on roads that are appropriate based on truck height, width, weight, and type. It can also avoid sharp turns, small roads, bridges, and low overpasses, just to make sure you can reach your destination safely.
Needless to say, everyone is recommended to download the latest version to get all these new features, with the update now live in the App Store here.