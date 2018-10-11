autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Americans Would Give Up Booze, Social Media and Coffee For Their Dream Car

11 Oct 2018, 12:25 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
You know the saying “give one’s right arm for something.” Well, Americans wouldn’t actually give a limb for their dream car, because they’d need both to drive it – but they would still sacrifice quite a lot for one.
6 photos
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at C&D Lighting Lap 20182019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at C&D Lighting Lap 20182019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at C&D Lighting Lap 20182019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at C&D Lighting Lap 20182019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at C&D Lighting Lap 2018
In light of a recent study showing Americans dreamed of Teslas, Mustangs and Jeeps more than of any other car, The Zebra conducted its own last month. The goal was to find whether people believed they could ever own their dream car and what they were willing to give up for it. 

Of the 2,000 Americans polled, almost half admitted they might never get to own the car of their dreams. Hypothetically speaking, though, they would give up stuff they liked a lot just so they could get it, including alcohol, social media and coffee. In fact, most respondents would give up booze, with women more willing to do so.

Almost 40 percent of respondents said they would also give up Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for their dream car. This is perhaps the most startling revelation of the poll, knowing how much time we all spend on social media.

Other things Americans would sacrifice for their dream car, as per the findings of the survey: caffeine (30 percent), voting rights (8 percent), vacation days (5 percent) and health insurance (5 percent).

As impressive as all this may sound, at the end of the day, it doesn’t really amount to much. If you compare the annual cost of owning an expensive car and the amount of money spent on all these things, the balance doesn’t tip in favor of the latter. Put differently, even if Americans would sacrifice all these things at the same time, they would probably still not afford their dream car.

“Let’s take a look at the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. With a starting price of $123,090, these cars are nothing short of luxury. Unfortunately, that luxury comes with a steep monthly price tag,” The Zebra writes of the findings.

“Using the average interest rate for an auto loan and taking out a loan for the full price of the ‘Vette, car payments come out to a whopping $2,279 every month, or $27,348 annually for five years. That’s nearly half of the average American’s salary in just one year,” the publication adds.

In comparison, the average American spends $1,100 on coffee, $970 on alcohol, almost $2,000 on vacations and over $10,000 on healthcare.
study Chevrolet Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 alcohol
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumNISSAN QashqaiNISSAN Qashqai Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 