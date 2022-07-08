Americans Grew More Open to Owning an Electric Vehicle, 14% Would Buy One Today

More on this:

1 Consumer Reports Recommends Avoiding Chevy Malibu Just As Americans Fell in Love With It

2 Consumer Reports Impressed by the Rivian R1T, Compares It to a Honda Ridgeline

3 Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Consumer Reports' Top EV Pick of 2022

4 Consumer Reports Want Us To Believe Electric Vehicles Are the Least Reliable Types of Cars

5 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra Singled Out With Major Engine Problems by Consumer Reports