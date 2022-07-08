Americans Grew More Open to Owning an Electric Vehicle, 14% Would Buy One Today

Consumer Reports found that interest in electric vehicles and low-carbon fuels remains strong. A survey from the organization shows that almost three-quarters of Americans expressed interest in buying or leasing an electric car.
Electric vehicles have become increasingly popular in the U.S. However, Americans lag behind people in Europe and China in this regard. The charging infrastructure is the most significant barrier for those not interested in buying an EV. When you talk about that, countless EV owners would jump and say that charging at home is the best way, but many people can’t install a home charger.
“Charging was definitely the primary concern. It’s interesting that charging was the first concern that we heard before people got into costs,” said David Butler, Consumer Reports’ strategic communications senior director. “There are more charging stations today, but we need even more. We want to make sure that lower-income communities aren’t left out.”
Even so, 71% of people surveyed by Consumer Reports expressed interest in buying or leasing an EV. Among them, 14% said they would “definitely” purchase or lease an EV. This represented a significant improvement compared to the 2020 results, when 4% said they would definitely buy an EV. Another 22% would “seriously consider” purchasing an EV, while 35% “might” consider one.
People who already have experience driving an electric car are more likely to be interested in purchasing one. But only 7% of Americans have driven one in the past 12 months. The percentage is higher (20%) among those who said they would “definitely” buy or lease an EV as their next vehicle.
“Some of us have questions about the transition to electric vehicles, as many of us are unfamiliar with them,” said Dr. Quinta Warren, associate director of sustainability policy for Consumer Reports. “Expanding charging options and elevating incentives, combined with education campaigns and getting more people to experience EVs personally, can all help drive adoption.”
The interest in electric vehicles has significantly increased, and EV makers are having difficulty filling up all the orders. According to Cox Automotive, an information and services company, electric vehicle sales rose 76 percent in the first quarter of 2022, compared with the same period last year.
