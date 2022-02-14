American V-Twins to Fight In New Race-Within-a-Race Roland Sands-Backed Series

Come March, the floodgates of motorcycle racing will be open all over the United States. The historically important Daytona International Speedway, for instance, is where MotoAmerica’s Daytona 200, but also the related series, will kick off on the weekend of March 10. It’s also the place where a new race-within-a-race will be inaugurated, backed by Roland Sands and Mission Foods.
The famed motorcycle tuner is a regular of the MotoAmerica racing series, as it's already backing the Super Hooligan National Championship (SHNC). That’s a series that draws talent “from many disciplines and has a broad set of rules meant to bring new riders and brands into road racing.”
As of this year, riders who use American-made V-twins in the four events of the SHNC have a chance of taking part in a race-within-a-race competition that will see a total of $2,500 in additional payouts per race, and an extra $2,500 bonus prize for the rider with the most points at the end of the series.
To be able to take part in this side competition, riders have to use machines powered by 750cc and up V-Twin engines, on stock frames and with high bars and flat number plates. The motorcycles must weigh 420 pounds (191 kg) and over and must wear Mission Foods logos (so do the rider garments).
“The Super Hooligan class, run in conjunction with MotoAmerica, features riders and bikes from many disciplines and has a broad set of rules meant to bring new riders and brands into road racing,” the organizers said in a statement announcing the change at the end of last week.
“With the addition of the Mission Air-Cooled American V-Twin Challenge, we hope to inspire American V-twin riders, who normally race at a local level, to come out and race with the SHNC at a national level and elevate the visibility of air-cooled American V-twin road racing.“
