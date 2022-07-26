American Truck Simulator Update 1.45 Adds New City, Ownable Tank Trailers

The next major update for American Truck Simulator has been in open beta for a few weeks. Developer SCS Software has already revealed all the changes coming to the game once the update arrives, but if you’ve been living under a rock or simply didn’t play the game for a long time, here is a quick rundown of all the new features since the update is now live.
First off, ownable tank trailers are coming to American Truck Simulator. Just two different types of tank trailers are now available – Fuel Tanks and Silos, but more will be added in future updates. Both types have different customization options and uses. For example, the fuel tanks will be used for the transportation of combustible liquids, while Silos will be able to deliver a number of bulk materials such as sand, concrete, and grain.
Another important addition to American Truck Simulator is the gas and truck stops rebranding. Six of the brands that have been used for in-game truck stops and gas stations since the game’s release in 2016 have been completely redesigned to look fresh, modern, and more realistic.
Important changes are coming to American Truck Simulator players who own the Wyoming DLC as well. In fact, this is one of the most-requested updates to the said DLC, so if you’re one of the players who’ve been asking for it, this is for you. Update 1.45 adds the city of Cody and the US-14, one of the original US highways of 1926.
Cory, also known for being the gateway to the Yellowstone National Park, offers drivers the change to see iconic landmarks and attractions, including Buffalo Bills visitor center and the Rodeo Stadium. More importantly, drives will be able to discover and deliver to new industries in Cody, a Truck Trailer service, and a Waste Transfer Station.
Finally, the update adds Rain Sensor, a new feature that detects the density of the rain and adjusts the speed of wipers for drivers. To enable the feature, you must set the wipers of your car to the first position.
