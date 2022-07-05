American Truck Simulator Montana DLC Gets Stunning Screenshots Ahead of Launch

One of the most anticipated pieces of new content for American Truck Simulator, the Montana DLC, doesn’t have a release date yet. However, developer SCS Software isn’t shy about disclosing information about the upcoming expansion, and we’re very happy about that.
In a series of blog posts about the Montana DLC, SCS Software showcased the beauty of the locations players will drive through while on a mission. The most recent post contains about a dozen screenshots from the upcoming Montana DLC and judging by what’s shown it feels like mixing pleasure with business might be the best way to tackle this expansion.
As many of you probably already know, the vast majority of US states have at least one national park. When it comes to Montana, the first thing that comes to mind is the Glacier National Park. More importantly, American Truck Simulator players who buy the Montana DLC will be able to drive through the famous national park.
Home of some of the oldest glaciers (hence the name), the Glacier National Park covers about 1.4 million acres. While driving through the national park in the upcoming Montana expansion, players will be able to see iconic locations, including Apgar Village, Lake McDonald, Logan Pass Visitor Center, as well as landscapes like Mt. Oberlin, Pollock Mountain, and Reynolds Mountain. The road that goes through the Glacier National Park will conclude at the settlement of St. Mary.
There’s one important thing that American Truck Simulator players must be aware of: trucks with trailers are prohibited from entering some parts of the park. While in real life, some of the roads in the national park require a special permit, in the game, players will receive a fine in case they go through the checkpoint with a trailer or cargo.
If you’re just as hyped as we are about the Montana DLC, don’t forget to wishlist it on Steam if you haven’t already. We’ll probably hear more about the next American Truck Simulator expansion sooner rather than later, so stick around for additional information.
As many of you probably already know, the vast majority of US states have at least one national park. When it comes to Montana, the first thing that comes to mind is the Glacier National Park. More importantly, American Truck Simulator players who buy the Montana DLC will be able to drive through the famous national park.
Home of some of the oldest glaciers (hence the name), the Glacier National Park covers about 1.4 million acres. While driving through the national park in the upcoming Montana expansion, players will be able to see iconic locations, including Apgar Village, Lake McDonald, Logan Pass Visitor Center, as well as landscapes like Mt. Oberlin, Pollock Mountain, and Reynolds Mountain. The road that goes through the Glacier National Park will conclude at the settlement of St. Mary.
There’s one important thing that American Truck Simulator players must be aware of: trucks with trailers are prohibited from entering some parts of the park. While in real life, some of the roads in the national park require a special permit, in the game, players will receive a fine in case they go through the checkpoint with a trailer or cargo.
If you’re just as hyped as we are about the Montana DLC, don’t forget to wishlist it on Steam if you haven’t already. We’ll probably hear more about the next American Truck Simulator expansion sooner rather than later, so stick around for additional information.