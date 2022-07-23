American Truck Simulator Montana DLC Gets Its First Gameplay Trailer

One of the most anticipated new pieces of content for American Truck Simulator, the Montana DLC, has just received its first gameplay trailer. Before you get too excited, let’s get this out of the way: there’s no release data attached to the new video.
The fine folks at SCS Software have blessed us with tons of screenshots showing some of the landscapes that we’ll be visiting in Montana, but this is truly the first footage from the upcoming DLC. To make things even more exciting, the gameplay trailer is almost half an hour, so there’s a lot of Montana shown in case you’re wondering.
According to American Truck Simulator developer, the release of the footage was possible since the studio is now busy polishing and optimizing the DLC. Although everything shown is still in a work-in-progress phase, there’s not much that SCS Software can change now that the DLC is so close to release.
The upcoming DLC’s industry aspect will focus on agriculture. Ranching and farming are among the most important parts of Montana’s economy, with livestock and crop production contributing nearly two billion dollars to the state’s economy every year. That’s one of the main reasons truckers play such a significant role in this industry.
The recently released video shows the marvelous nature and some of Montana’s interesting history but expect numerous practical facilities important for the truckers as well. Truck stops, gas stations and other similar facilities are definitely featured in the upcoming Montana DLC for American Truck Simulator.
Also, cities and settlements are up for exploring in Montana DLC. Great Falls is one of the major cities that truckers will be able to visit when the DLC drops later this year. Location in the heart of Montana, Great Falls is the third largest city in the state, and it’s named after the five waterfalls in the area. Butte, Missoula, Helena and the Port of Montana are four other locations present in the DLC.
Since we still don’t have a release date yet, American Truck Simulator players might want to add the Montana DLC to their Steam wishlist to get notified about anything new related to the game.
