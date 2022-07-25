American Truck Simulator Montana DLC Gets a Release Date

After releasing the first American Truck Simulator Montana DLC gameplay trailer last week, developer SCS Software has finally taken the wraps off another piece of the puzzle: the DLC’s release date. Although we assumed Montana will be coming out in the next few months, we didn’t expect that to happen so soon.
American Truck Simulator fans rejoice, as the Montana DLC is set for release on August 4. To keep the hype rolling, a new official trailer for the DLC has been released, which showcases not just the beauties of the state, but also the prominent industries that drivers will be able to tackle as soon as next week.
If you’re not familiar with Montana, don’t fret. SCS Software has put together a comprehensive list of cities and iconic locations that drivers will be able to visit while exploring Montana. The well-known Great Falls, located on the Missouri River, is the third largest city in the state and one of the most beautiful locations in the upcoming DLC.
Switching from riverscape to mountainous landscape, the Montana DLC offers players the opportunity to visit the historic mining city of Butte, located in the Rocky Mountains, between Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. Also, the Port of Montana should be on your list of destinations as well once the Montana DLC arrives on August 4.
As far as the industries included, the Montana DLC focuses on forestry, agriculture and mining industry. In the upcoming Montana DLC for American Truck Simulator, players will not only be able to admire the stunning scenery, but also haul to and from several key points that are part of various industries in the state.
Of course, expect a plethora of gas stations and rest stops to be featured in the DLC, too, along with new ports of entry and cargoes to haul. Now that we know the date, August 4 can’t come soon enough. The Montana DLC is not yet available for pre-order, but you can wishlist it on Steam and check back closer to launch.
