American-Made Vanish LSEV Aims To Disrupt North America's Logistics Infrastructure

The electrification of everything has been underway for years now. Still, some industries are catching up to modern trends. Funny enough, some of those industries use electric vehicles, often with prehistoric systems. It's time for something fresh.
That something fresh is Ayro and the Vanish. This low-speed platform is looking to upgrade the workplaces where EVs have been used but where the technology is considered prehistoric, to say the least. I'm talking about industries with delivery vehicles, micro-distribution, and warehouses at the center logistics business models. Thus, Ayro was born, and since its conception, this company has been growing and growing and is now ready to unveil its freshest work, the Vanish.
Now, to understand what Vanish is and what it can do, I want you to imagine the most beefed-up and massive electric golf kart you've ever seen. To compare Vanish to an old-school kart or anything with an electric drivetrain that's remained the same for years would be utter folly. Why? Through modern technology and innovation, Vanish can serve much more than just one purpose. It's a sort of Jack of all trades, if you will, but definitely a master of all too. Let's dive deeper and see how our current supply chain can use this machine.
Overall, Vanish is considered an LSEV (Low-Speed Electric Vehicle), and that means quite a whole lot. For example, the top speed on this bugger is only 25 mph (40 kph). I know, I know, what the hell are you supposed to do with 25 mph on a job site? Think about it. If you're using Vanish for its designed purpose, that of being your daily workhorse, you don't want to fly around with boxes and whatnot at speeds greater than that. Then there's the safety factor. With countless people running around warehouses, airports, and even loading docks, the last thing you want is to put a Rimac into the hands of the hired help.
As I explored this vehicle more and more, I also ran across a neat little trick that Ayro has in place for each unit; it's modular! Not only is Vanish suitable for hauling goods under its baseline formation, a simple platform, but it can also be adapted with a pickup bed and even a storage box. That's three different uses with just one vehicle, the very definition of modular. This means that fleet or logistics businesses can use Ayro as their one-stop shop for their needs.
Now, let's put functionality aside for a moment and focus on the safety and comfort features in place. After all, a comfortable and safe worker is a happy worker. To keep your workforce safe, the cab is secured and mostly enclosed, depending on the variation you opt for. But Vanish also features all-wheel disc brakes, hill descent control, front and rear suspension, and electric power steering. You can opt for a rear-view camera and a few others too.
However, the Ayro and Vanish story continues further. One thing that sets Ayro apart from a few other companies on the market is the way they do business. Each Vanish is considered an American product, even though some components are sourced from Europe; each unit is assembled in Round Rock, Texas. This has been enough to receive the Red Dot Award for Product Design and the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for 2023. Did I mention crew is even active in the community, recently delivering a Keynote speech at the University of Texas? Pre-Orders for North America and Canada are on now if you like what you see. Just expect to dish out around $40,000 (€37,400 at current exchange rates)for a finished product, with a $250 deposit for now.
Do you run a school or university campus? Are you part of the cargo-carrying infrastructure? Looking to seize some government incentives and funding based on EVs? The Ayro Vanish is one solution you can look into.
Each Vanish is powered by an electric axial flux motor powered by a lithium-ion battery. What does all this amount to in terms of capabilities? You already know the top speed, but it also means a range of over 50 mi (80 km) on a full charge and even the ability to tackle a 30% hill for a quarter-mile. Did I mention it can carry up to 1,200 lbs (544 kg) of payload or tow up to 1,150 lbs (522 kg)? Now you know. However, I found nothing about battery capacity or how long it takes to charge one of these cargo mules.
Regarding comfort, a lot of it has to do with the way the interior of Vanish is designed. Because it's rather small, the cab is fitted with a simple two-seater interior, but a minimalist dashboard, console, and controls such as pedals and a steering wheel are sure to have you relaxing for those 50 miles or so. AC and heating vents, a 7-in display, and Bluetooth radio ensure you can relax a bit between checkpoints, helping energize you for the next few hours of your shift. The Bluetooth option may prove to be a no-go in certain workplaces, hence why it's an option.
