American-Made 2022 Zephyr Land Yacht Hides Unspeakable Features and Capabilities

That's what you'll be witnessing today, Zephyr. The minds and hands behind this 45-foot (13.7-meter) monstrosity of luxury and style? None other than Tiffin Motorhomes.
If you've never heard of Tiffin before, not a problem. After all, it's why autoevolution is here. Well, about Tiffin, what is there to say? This crew saw its beginnings in 1941 in Alabama as a supply company, with all the goods needed to care for your home, a sort of ancient Home Depot.
Then, in 1972, Tiffin decided to jump on the motorhome bandwagon, and today, this crew is still going strong, building motorhomes unrivaled in luxury and price. In 2020 Tiffin Motorhomes joined hands with Thor Industries group and seem to have secured their future for generations to come.
Now, for the big deal before us, Zephyr, a massive motorhome with so many features and capabilities that it would be crazy to try and run through them all. However, as light as I'll be touching upon this home's capabilities, it's sure to be enough to spark your interest.
Like most other Tiffin motorhomes, Zephyr is set upon a PowerGlide chassis. This is a Tiffin-designed and engineered base tuned for utter comfort and towing power of up to 20,000 lbs (9,072 kg). Add a Cummins X15 605 HP engine with a peak of 1,950 lb-ft (2,644 Nm) of torque, and you should have no problems hauling around the GCWR of 74,000 lbs (33,565 kg).
ESC, ATC, collision mitigation, independent front suspension, and two-stage compression engine brake are just some of the other features that supplement the chassis and its construction.
A one-piece molded fiberglass roof and front cap, formed insulation, and thermal and moisture barriers are set up on a mostly aluminum framing, with some wood in the floor. Tons of windows and exterior cargo options also line the motorhome's exterior.
To make things easy to understand, the rear of Zephyr is reserved for things like a washer and dryer, separate toilet and shower and his and hers vanities, and wardrobe storage.
Next up, a king-size bed with nightstands and walkaround space sits across from a fireplace with a lifting TV, the entertainment center. The entertainment center and vanities are set up on one slideout, while the bedroom has its own slideout. Believe it or not, this motorhome even includes another bathroom, this time only with a toilet and vanity, and set up before the bedroom so that guests don't disturb living quarters.
The final two slideouts house the massive kitchen and an air coil modular sofa bed. In contrast, the starboard slideout houses the residential fridge, coffee center, workstation, and another modular sofabed with a lifting TV hidden into the frame. Several options to create an interior suitable for your needs are also offered, so do bring some extra bucks.
understands the importance of storage and decked out Zephyr with more storage options than I can count. Basically, any break in furnishings means another storage space has been created. The same is true for the exterior; it's tattered with countless hatch lids. Basement storage offers up to 165 cubic feet (4.67 cubic meters) of space.
What mobile home would be complete without life support systems? Well, to make sure you have what you need to keep going while on the road, Zephyr is completed with a water filter, solar prep and inverter, an Onan generator, six batteries, and 90 gallons (409 liters) of freshwater.
That's just a taste of what Tiffin has done with the 2022 Zephyr. If you want to take this story even further, I urge you to do so as this puppy is pretty thrilling; just make sure to be ready with the bucks because this dream isn't cheap.
