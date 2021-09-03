American Cruise Lines Kicks Off Its Longest River Cruise So Far, on Its Newest Riverboat

American Cruise Lines inaugurates its newest and second riverboat in its fleet this year with the longest U.S. river cruise so far.
The cruise line claims its American Melody vessel is the most sophisticated and elegant riverboat on the country’s waters and launches a 22-day Mississippi River Cruise as the ship’s debut voyage. Guests will embark on the American Melody today and will get the opportunity to celebrate this year’s Labor Day exploring the iconic river.
Aiming to offer an authentic experience, American Cruise Lines will treat the guests embarked on the Melody with Mississippi-inspired gourmet dinners, cocktail parties, and complimentary pre-cruise nights on board.
With a capacity of 175 passengers, the modern riverboat features cabins ranging from 250 to 650 sq. ft. There’s an imposing four-story glass atrium in the center of the ship and spacious lounges and cabins with all the amenities of a five-star hotel.
The popular Back Porch Café is where guests can dine, and there are a yoga studio and a fitness center where passengers can relax/stay in shape. There are six common areas on the ship and 91 rooms, including Grand Suites and Veranda Suites.
A Grand Suite measures 650 sq ft and it comes with its own private dining area, balcony, a separate bedroom, and living area. Its floor-to-ceiling glass windows offer guests a mesmerizing panoramic view.
Veranda Suites are almost as spacious, at 450 sq. ft., and they also come with a private balcony, full-size bathrooms, and a living area.
At the "smaller" end you've got American Melody’s Single staterooms, which measure 250 sq. ft. and are more than sufficient for guests who travel alone. They also include a private balcony and spacious bathrooms.
American Melody’s got other plans on its agenda as well, with shorter, eight-day Mississippi cruises that are scheduled to take place this December, along with holiday cruises for Christmas and New Year’s. You can check out their fares and dates on their website.
