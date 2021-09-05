American Carmakers Suspend Production and Toshiba Has Even More Bad News

The global chip shortage is here to stay, and as if this wasn’t already clear, Toshiba has come up with a forecast that’s certainly not going to be received with much enthusiasm by customers worldwide.
The company says the tight chip supply will continue until the end of 2022, but in some cases, some customers still wouldn’t receive all their orders until 2023.
In other words, the global chip shortage will last until at least 2023, with Toshiba explaining that it has a very hard time meeting the demand for power-regulating chips for customers in various industries.
The company says not only electronic manufacturers are impacted but carmakers too, though Toshiba officials have recently explained in new statements they’re trying to prioritize car manufacturing in an attempt to minimize the disruption in the automotive sector.
But despite all these efforts, Toshiba still doesn’t expect to align the production with the demand until at least the end of 2022, which means car manufacturers would still have to slow down their operations occasionally due to the lack of chips.
Just last week, Ford announced that it’s suspending the production of the F-150 truck, one of its most popular models, due to the lack of semiconductors. This follows other production halts announced by the American carmaker earlier this year, and given Toshiba’s estimates, there’s a chance similar decisions would be announced in the coming months as well.
General Motors has also decided to pause the production at several North American plants for the very same reason, explaining that the lack of chips forced the company to idle the manufacturing of several key models from the brands it owns.
Unfortunately, nobody knows for sure when exactly the chip crisis could come to an end for car manufacturers, and Toshiba’s forecast is the living proof the disruptions in the auto sector will continue to hit carmakers worldwide for at least 12 more months.
