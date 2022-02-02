autoevolution
American-Born Meaner Bean Aims To Be Your Adventurous Off-Road Teardrop Camper
So, there's this teardrop manufacturer, right!? They're called Bean Trailer. Yeah, the same ones you've read about before. Well, they're back with another mobile habitat for your getaway needs.

2 Feb 2022, 14:02 UTC ·
Ladies and gents, the habitat before you has been dubbed Meaner Bean (MB). Why the name Meaner Bean? Because the manufacturer behind it features an array of travel trailers suitable for a variety of uses, it's the MB that is a bit tougher and off-grid capable.

If you've never heard of Bean Trailer, this American crew from Salt Lake City, Utah, has been stirring the camper industry for several years now. With builds that are affordable and capable, it's no wonder. If you know nothing of this crew, then this piece should help you get a decent idea of why they're still going strong in a pretty cut-throat industry.

As for MB, there are quite a few things that may get your attention, and one of them is the price. Overall, Bean is selling a standard MB for 25,590 USD (22,605 EUR at current exchange rates), and while it may sound like a lot for a teardrop, I urge you to continue reading.

MB comes in with a length of 14.02 ft (4.27 m), a width of 7 ft 4 in (2.14 m), and a height of 83 in (210 cm) with a MaxxFan. The chassis used is a powder-coated steel tube frame with a Timbren axle-less suspension with a 3,500 lb (1,587 kg) load limit and offers 17 in (43 cm) of ground clearance. 15 in wheels and radial AT tires help to achieve this clearance. Keeping things safe, a breakaway system is also pre-wired for electronic brakes.

One feature that Bean takes pride in is the habitat, and that's created using one-piece fiberglass and marine-grade coating. The fenders you see are also fiberglass but designed to hold your weight if you need to access your roof rack or roof-top tent. Two side doors offer a complete pass-through of the habitat, while a front storage rack and aluminum battery box are also added.

While the interior of MB is much like other teardrops, one feature you'll find plenty of is storage. Ample cupboards not only store your gear but also help keep the interior looking clean and neat. Another overhead storage and full-width window are in place too.

The interior also includes some insulation, strain and abrasion-resistant wall covers, LED lighting, and a control panel for electronics. For sleeping, Bean furnishes a queen bed with a foam mattress.

Now, in true teardrop style, the galley is found outside the camper and at the rear. However, before you think you know what you'll find here, it should help to understand that each future owner can choose the sort of galley features included in the setup.

Sure, there's a standard setup that includes countless shelves for storage, a large countertop, backwash, and lighting. From there, the Base package includes the previously mentioned things plus a two-burner top, water tanks, and an aluminum cooler.

The remaining packages, Premium and Premium Plus, take everything you have already, make it bigger, and add a sink and tap too. One neat trick this galley has up its sleeve is access from the interior to grab foods that you may have stored in bins.

While electrical systems only include things like a deep cycle battery, converter, shore power, and solar port. Anything else will cost you extra, and you can either DIY the installations and save some cash or just grab things directly from Bean. I'm sure they'd love to hear how you want to spend some extra bucks on your dream habitat.

For some reason, we've been seeing a very big boom in mobile habitats recently, and one of the most favored around seems to still be the teardrop. Is it just me, or is history repeating itself, albeit with a 100 or so year difference in events? If it is, be ready for great things.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

