America, These Are Your First Pininfarina Battista Electric Hyper GT Cars

Automobili Pininfarina is celebrating a milestone by delivering the first two copies of the Battista in North America. The first one will be followed by the more exclusive Anniversario model, set to leave the Cambiano facility, in Italy, later this month, as one of five, all of them sold in the United States.
The first U.S.-spec Battista sports an Argento Liquido finish on the outside, with the Goccia roof painted in Nero, and exposed signature carbon tinted in black for the side mirror caps, and Carbon Accent Pack. The Exterior Jewellery Pack has been specified in brush aluminum in a bespoke red shade. For the wheels, the owner chose Glossy Black, with Red center lock rings, and matching brake calipers.
On the inside, this particular zero-emission hyper GT has “chrome-free leather,” said to have been tanned by a local supplier, which uses olive oil tree leaves. Red with black contrast stitching, mixed in a quilting pattern, can be seen on the seats, and this combination was replicated on other parts of the interior. Even the key fob is exclusive, as it features a stripe in the aforementioned red anodized brushed aluminum.
In order for the first Battista destined for the United States to see the light of day, which was ordered by a private collector on the West Coast, ten craftspeople worked on it for more than 1,250 hours. As for the second one, the Battista Anniversario, it required 1,340 hours to step away from the assembly line, as it boasts hand-painted finish, and more exclusive design features.
“North America is a very special region for Automobili Pininfarina,” said CEO Per Svantesson. “The appetite in the community for peerless design, and the demand for innovative electric luxury cars means that the majority of the 150 bespoke Battista we handcraft in Italy will be owned by U.S. clients.”
Powered by four electric motors, kicking out a combined 1,873 hp (1,900 ps / 1,397 kW) and 1,696 lb-ft (2,300 Nm) of torque, the Battista needs less than 2 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from naught, and has a 311-mile (500-km) range.
Besides readying the first two Battistas for the United States, Pininfarina has also expanded its local presence with the opening of a new dealership, in Dallas, Texas.
