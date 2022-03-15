America, These Are Your 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and 63 S, With Tweaked Looks, New Features

Mercedes-AMG has upgraded the GT 63 and GT 63 S for the 2023 model year, and even if they do look almost the same, the two V8-powered models actually feature revised looks and additional gear.
The blink and you might miss it tweaks were actually inspired by the GT 63 S E Performance, so they feature wide outer air intakes that are more pointed towards the center. At the same time, the airflow is directed to the radiators through three vertical fins, as opposed to two in their predecessors.
Having debuted on the facelifted GT 4 packing a six-pot, the Starling Blue Magno and Starling Blue Metallic exterior paint finishes have become available for the eight bangers too. As a result, customers can choose between four matte finishes, five metallic shades, and two solids. Three Manufaktur colors, the Cashmere White Magno, Arabian Grey, and China Blue, are available as well.
The AMG Night Package II, or a combination of the Night Package and Exterior Carbon Fiber Package, provides additional customization options. Speaking of which, exclusive Nappa leather upholstery, in diamond quilting, as well as the AMG high-pile floor mats with embroidered lettering, and two-tone AMG Performance steering wheel, are on deck too, with the automaker claiming that more options will be introduced in the coming years.
The AMG Ride Control+ has been upgraded as well, with the new damping system using two pressure limiting valves located outside the damper, which allow further adjustment for the damping force. The car manufacturer says that the rebound and compression stages are controlled independently of each other. Thus, depending on what the driver wants, the V8-powered GT 4 can become more comfortable or sportier. Those holding the wheel can pre-select the basic setup through the AMG Dynamic Select programs.
Power is still supplied by the 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8, making 575 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque in the GT 63, and 630 hp and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) in the GT 63 S. The 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration takes 3.3, and 3.1 seconds respectively, and flat-out, they will do 193 and 195 mph (311-314 kph).
