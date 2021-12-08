America's Top 5 Driving Adventures for Spring 2022

Because tourists rarely venture outside their comfort zones, these lesser-known experiences offer unparalleled relaxation and tranquility. You won’t find these roads on most tourist maps, and that’s why they make great refuges from society. This list has been curated considering the weather and foliage to give you the best driving experiences. Natchez Trace
Believe it or not, bison once migrated from Mississippi to Tennessee. Tribes that followed them marked the trees with notches along 444 miles between Nashville and Natchez, and this ancient footpath has been the backbone connecting the Cumberland, Mississippi, and Tennessee rivers. Following a natural ridgeline, you will experience incredible natural beauty while dodging urban sprawl. Just after the Revolutionary War, the trace was the main connection between the East Coast and the Lousiana Purchase. Every stop along the way offers history and nature that are overlooked by most travelers, so slow down and take it all in.
Running from the Bay Area across to the Great Basin, you will experience unprecedented beauty along the way. Heading West from San Francisco, you will travel through every climate and topography before reaching Yosemite National Park. Crossing the Central Valley, you will pass through small farming towns before climbing through temperate grasslands. Chinese Camp is a perfect stopping point, with temperate grasslands at the base of the Sierra Nevada. Yosemite is a world unto itself, as you pass by Half Dome on your way up Tioga Pass. From here, you will drop down thousands of feet reaching Mono Lake, the backdrop of Clint Eastwood’s High Plains Drifter. Blue Ridge Parkway
This scenic byway hugs the highest mountains in the Eastern U.S. It runs 469 miles between Asheville, NC and Waynesboro, VA. What makes it outstanding is the few access points. Although it crosses several important Interstate highways, there are almost no connections with the outside world. Because of this, you will need a full tank, snacks, and music that can be played without streaming. Mount Mitchell is the highest spot east of the Mississippi at 6,684 feet (2037 meters), and the Grandfather Mountain bridge will take your breath away.
Head west on Interstate 70 from Denver and you will run into a wall of granite. Climbing the Front Range, you are on your way up to the Continental Divide. You will be heading up to an altitude of 10,666 feet (3,240 meters) so you will need forced induction in the thin air of Vail Pass. Crossing the attic of North America, the Continental Divide is crossed inside the engineering marvel of the Eisenhower Tunnel. Vail itself is packed with tourists, but the real treat is just ahead. I70 transforms into a separated, elevated 4-lane highway that hugs the mighty Colorado river into the picturesque town of Glenwood Springs. Climb up to Doc Holliday’s grave to experience the true splendor of the American West. Orlando to Washington D.C.
Before you mention how miserable an Eastcoast road trip would be, you won’t be driving. Because Amtrak is run by Congress, they don’t advertise their best service. The Auto Train is the only passenger car carrier in the U.S. Load your daily driver in Orlando or Washington, and you will skip a horrendous 855-mile drive. Leave your bags in your car and catch a few hours of sleep in their new Sleeper cars. High-speed WiFi, great food, and a view of small-town USA will almost make you forget it’s a government hustle. We’ll have the Top 5 Summer drives as soon as it warms up, so stay with us for all your automotive insights!
Believe it or not, bison once migrated from Mississippi to Tennessee. Tribes that followed them marked the trees with notches along 444 miles between Nashville and Natchez, and this ancient footpath has been the backbone connecting the Cumberland, Mississippi, and Tennessee rivers. Following a natural ridgeline, you will experience incredible natural beauty while dodging urban sprawl. Just after the Revolutionary War, the trace was the main connection between the East Coast and the Lousiana Purchase. Every stop along the way offers history and nature that are overlooked by most travelers, so slow down and take it all in.
Running from the Bay Area across to the Great Basin, you will experience unprecedented beauty along the way. Heading West from San Francisco, you will travel through every climate and topography before reaching Yosemite National Park. Crossing the Central Valley, you will pass through small farming towns before climbing through temperate grasslands. Chinese Camp is a perfect stopping point, with temperate grasslands at the base of the Sierra Nevada. Yosemite is a world unto itself, as you pass by Half Dome on your way up Tioga Pass. From here, you will drop down thousands of feet reaching Mono Lake, the backdrop of Clint Eastwood’s High Plains Drifter. Blue Ridge Parkway
This scenic byway hugs the highest mountains in the Eastern U.S. It runs 469 miles between Asheville, NC and Waynesboro, VA. What makes it outstanding is the few access points. Although it crosses several important Interstate highways, there are almost no connections with the outside world. Because of this, you will need a full tank, snacks, and music that can be played without streaming. Mount Mitchell is the highest spot east of the Mississippi at 6,684 feet (2037 meters), and the Grandfather Mountain bridge will take your breath away.
Head west on Interstate 70 from Denver and you will run into a wall of granite. Climbing the Front Range, you are on your way up to the Continental Divide. You will be heading up to an altitude of 10,666 feet (3,240 meters) so you will need forced induction in the thin air of Vail Pass. Crossing the attic of North America, the Continental Divide is crossed inside the engineering marvel of the Eisenhower Tunnel. Vail itself is packed with tourists, but the real treat is just ahead. I70 transforms into a separated, elevated 4-lane highway that hugs the mighty Colorado river into the picturesque town of Glenwood Springs. Climb up to Doc Holliday’s grave to experience the true splendor of the American West. Orlando to Washington D.C.
Before you mention how miserable an Eastcoast road trip would be, you won’t be driving. Because Amtrak is run by Congress, they don’t advertise their best service. The Auto Train is the only passenger car carrier in the U.S. Load your daily driver in Orlando or Washington, and you will skip a horrendous 855-mile drive. Leave your bags in your car and catch a few hours of sleep in their new Sleeper cars. High-speed WiFi, great food, and a view of small-town USA will almost make you forget it’s a government hustle. We’ll have the Top 5 Summer drives as soon as it warms up, so stay with us for all your automotive insights!