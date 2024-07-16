America's Mazda CX-5 Enters 2025 MY, Gains New Base Grade and Becomes Pricier

Mazda has just brought the CX-5 into the 2025 model year in the United States. The lineup now comprises a new base grade, the 2.5 S, which has returned after a 1-year hiatus, and the family is pricier overall.
For the 2025 MY, the Mazda CX-5 2.5 S starts at $28,570, a $1,870 bump over the 2023 eponymous grade, which was available from $26,700. The entry-level features a 10.25-inch infotainment with smartphone integration, a four-speaker audio system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter, dual SUB-C ports up front, and a Wi-Fi hotspot with a three-month or 2GB trial.
On the outside, it features 17-inch alloys, dusk-sensing LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and a shark fin antenna. The safety gear comprises adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, smart city brake with pedestrian detection, smart brake support, rear seat alert, and eight airbags.
Previously available from $29,300, the 2.5 S Select now starts at $29,900. It adds rear privacy windows, auto-leveling headlights, body-colored fender trim, rocker moldings, and bumpers, a power adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, black leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, rear air vents, two additional USB-A ports, six-speaker audio, etc.
Next is the 2.5 S Premium Plus (S Premium is dead for 2025), which comes with a $35,200 MSRP. There's no reference to the 2.5 S Premium, which used to start at $33,900, but the 2024 2.5 S Premium Plus kicked off at $36,500. It adds a drive mode selector, parking sensors, a 360-view monitor, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, ventilated front seats, a 7-inch multi-info display in the instrument cluster, a sat-radio, and heated side mirrors, among others.
All versions retain the 2.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, with 187 hp (190 ps/140 kW) and 186 lb-ft (252 Nm) of torque. The Turbo versions of the 2025 Mazda CX-5 pack a 2.5L mill with forced induction, which is good for 256 hp (260 ps/191 kW) and 320 lb-ft (434 Nm) of torque. All models feature a six-speed auto and standard all-wheel drive.
The Turbo family comprises the Carbon, Premium, and Signature, which start at $37,000, $37,800, and $40,600, respectively, so they haven't become more expensive for the 2025 model year. Premium paint colors available are the Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Machine Gray Metallic, and Rhodium White Metallic, which cost $595 each, and the Zircon Sand Metallic, which costs $450. The first units of the 2025 Mazda CX-5 will arrive at dealers this summer.
On the outside, it features 17-inch alloys, dusk-sensing LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and a shark fin antenna. The safety gear comprises adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, smart city brake with pedestrian detection, smart brake support, rear seat alert, and eight airbags.
Previously available from $29,300, the 2.5 S Select now starts at $29,900. It adds rear privacy windows, auto-leveling headlights, body-colored fender trim, rocker moldings, and bumpers, a power adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, black leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, rear air vents, two additional USB-A ports, six-speaker audio, etc.
For the 2024 2.5 S Preferred version of the CX-5, Mazda used to ask for at least $30,650. This model now starts at $31,250. It adds an electric tailgate, a sliding-glass moonroof, leather seats, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The 2.5 S Carbon Edition has an MSRP of $32,600, up from $31,950, and brings 19-inch alloys, glossy black exterior trim, Bose audio, wireless smartphone connectivity, and others.
Next is the 2.5 S Premium Plus (S Premium is dead for 2025), which comes with a $35,200 MSRP. There's no reference to the 2.5 S Premium, which used to start at $33,900, but the 2024 2.5 S Premium Plus kicked off at $36,500. It adds a drive mode selector, parking sensors, a 360-view monitor, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, ventilated front seats, a 7-inch multi-info display in the instrument cluster, a sat-radio, and heated side mirrors, among others.
All versions retain the 2.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, with 187 hp (190 ps/140 kW) and 186 lb-ft (252 Nm) of torque. The Turbo versions of the 2025 Mazda CX-5 pack a 2.5L mill with forced induction, which is good for 256 hp (260 ps/191 kW) and 320 lb-ft (434 Nm) of torque. All models feature a six-speed auto and standard all-wheel drive.
The Turbo family comprises the Carbon, Premium, and Signature, which start at $37,000, $37,800, and $40,600, respectively, so they haven't become more expensive for the 2025 model year. Premium paint colors available are the Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Machine Gray Metallic, and Rhodium White Metallic, which cost $595 each, and the Zircon Sand Metallic, which costs $450. The first units of the 2025 Mazda CX-5 will arrive at dealers this summer.