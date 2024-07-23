America's First 2025 BMW M5 Is One Seriously Expensive Sedan

Series production of the seventh-generation M5 kicked off at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing in Germany earlier this month. The Bavarian automaker has already completed the first example for North America, which is going to be auctioned for a good cause.
Proceeds above MSRP will be gladly handed over to a charity dubbed Pebble Beach Company Foundation, which supports education and literacy programs for disadvantaged young peeps in Monterey County. Emphasis on above MSRP, for the G90-series M5 is pretty darn expensive from the outset ($119,500 plus $1,175 for the destination freight charge).
This one-off commission is pricier still, though, for it flaunts more than $57,000 worth of bespoke options, beginning with the BMW Individual Frozen Orange metallic paint. Officially referred to as M5 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance #1/1, the plug-in hybrid sedan rocks orange accents on the dual-spoke wheels. The accents were painted by hand.
Going at no reserve on August 16, the Bavarian land missile is a collaboration between the Munich-based automaker, the BMW Individual customization department, and the folks behind the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Gooding & Company is tasked with striking the gavel on the sounding block.
Worth more than $177,675 on paper, which is about half a Rolls-Royce Ghost in the United States of America, the all-wheel-drive thriller brings the point home with matte-gold calipers for the carbon-ceramic brakes. The cockpit is also exquisite, for it combines Kyalami Orange and Silverstone Extended Merino for the leather upholstery. BMW says that it's a unique combo, unavailable on the standard vehicle.
Both the logo and inscription carry over to the front door sills. To be delivered in late October 2024, the Bimmer is further equipped with four important optional packages. The M Driver's Package includes a high-performance driving class, but more importantly, it also raises the maximum speed from 155 mph (250 kph) to 190 miles per hour (305 kilometers per hour).
Secondly, what BMW calls Executive Package adds a powered rear sunshade, manual rear side-window shades, ventilation for the front seats, Parking Assist Plus, and illumination for the front grille. The Carbon Package sweetens the deal with CFRP for the mirror caps, rear spoiler, and roof panel, whereas the Driving Assistance Professional Package can provide "unlimited hands-free driving" at low speeds by means of the so-called Traffic Jam Assist.
There's an explanation behind those quotation marks, for driving assistants promising hands-free driving should not be confused with completely autonomous driving. The worst offender in this regard is Tesla with the misleadingly named Autopilot and Full-Self Driving Capability. In certain scenarios, these systems will not get you out of trouble.
The front headrests feature the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance logo just above the illuminated badge reading M5. Said logo is also featured on the dashboard, where you will find a #1/1 inscription. Whoever bids the most on chassis number WBS83FK0XSCS95483 – with W once referring to West Germany – will be reminded of their purchase on every drive.
