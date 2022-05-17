America Displays Heavy Guns Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Close to Russia

More than 80 days now into a conflict that will definitely reshape the world, most of us without access to insider information are left scratching our heads as to where all of this is heading. What we do know, however, is that the sabre-rattling is intensifying on both sides, and America and its allies are no longer holding back when it comes to arming Ukraine with the best and newest military equipment for use on the battlefield.
To the south of the country now engulfed in war lies Romania. This nation’s capital is these days hosting something called the Black Sea Defense Aerospace and Security (BSDA) Conference, and it is there where the best and newest military equipment can be found, this time in idle state, and for information purposes. And there one can also find something called the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle.
JLTV for short, it’s a machine developed by American defense contractor Oshkosh, and presently available in four variants: General Purpose, Heavy Guns Carrier, Utility, and Close Combat Weapons Carrier.
The ones (there are two of them) on display in Bucharest, pretty close to the Russians’ homeland, are of the Heavy Guns Carrier and Utility variety. We’ll focus on the weaponized one, as it comes armed to the teeth.
More to the point, the thing packs first and foremost an Elbit 12.7 mm remote-controlled weapons station, which can be fitted with cameras, range finders, lasers, but also grenades of various types and anti-tank missiles. Then, it features a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) protection system made by Beth EI, a WisPr intercom, and a hybrid generator for power needs.
As one of the newest vehicles of this type out there, the JLTV will be for some time to come a real money-maker for Oshkosh, and events such as this one can only help with that. The company has already sold some 16,000 JLTVs to the U.S. military, but also its allies, including Belgium, Montenegro, Slovenia, Lithuania, Brazil, Romania, and North Macedonia.
