Ambassador Bridge Reopens After Trucker Protests, Auto Industry Losses Near $1 Billion

More on this:

1 Ford, GM, Honda, and Many Others Cut Work at Canadian Factories, Blame Trucker Crisis

2 The Ambassador Bridge Blockade Was Disastrous for the Auto Industry, Here's Why

3 A Missed Oil Change Costs a Canadian Driver His 2018 Ram 1500 Truck

4 Canada's Very Rare 1975 Bricklin SV-1 Glisters in Safety Red, It's Affordable

5 Canada Goose Tiny Home Doesn't Feel Tiny at All, It Fits a Standalone Tub, Sleeps 8 People