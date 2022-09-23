Amazon's Employees Are Happy With the Rivian EDV, Here's Why They Like It

Rivian may have only three big products in its current portfolio, but that doesn’t stop them from reaching new highs unexpectedly fast. At the same time, it looks like Amazon’s bet is paying off – the new all-electric vans made in Normal, Illinois are useful and liked by the online retailer’s employees.
Rivian’s all-electric van is called the EDV and is available in three configurations – 500, 700, and 900. You’d be inclined to think that the EDV 900 is the best, but, in reality, the EDV 500 is the one that can travel the farthest. The range is estimated at around 150 mi (241 km), but that’s only because it’s shorter, lighter, and has a smaller storage space than the EDV 900.
The Rivian EDV 700 with its 187-in (475-cm) wheelbase, 277-inch (703.5-cm) length, 660 cu-ft (18,689 l) of storage space, and a range of up to 150 mi is what most companies could end up choosing since it represents the middle ground and is arguably the best option.
Amazon’s News YouTube channel uploaded a video in which it shows that both workers and management are happy with what Rivian made and they’re excited about the EV future. But this was expected since the EDV was developed in close partnership with Amazon who asked its drivers what they needed most in a new and tailored van. However, it's still good news for the American automaker - it managed to rise to expectation.
“People just stopped and looked at the van. They are show-stoppers. When you park the van, the door that leads to the back cabin opens by itself. (...) It has everything you want right here, in the system,“ said Amazon driver Darin Watkins who also added that he’s excited about having this new EV as his workhorse.
Others that have been interviewed also said they're happy about the numerous safety and convenience features.
Now the final testing phase is about to end, and the feedback is overwhelmingly positive. “The drivers want them. (…) It’s so exciting to have a really good van,” pointed out Senior Product Manager Mustafa Samiwala.
Rivian developed the EDV for Amazon’s specific shipping needs, so you can’t order one for yourself or your business. However, the EV maker offers its prospective customers the option to buy a fleet of commercial vans that look like what Amazon’s using but are configurable to meet everyone’s specific requests. And on top of that, it also offers buyers the FleetOS management software.
Lastly, Amazon would need around 100,000 zero-tailpipe emission vans. Rivian can’t ramp up production fast enough to meet this demand, but it surely can convince the e-commerce giant that it doesn’t need any other suppliers. From the looks of the video down below, we might be inclined to think they’re on the right path.
The Rivian EDV 700 with its 187-in (475-cm) wheelbase, 277-inch (703.5-cm) length, 660 cu-ft (18,689 l) of storage space, and a range of up to 150 mi is what most companies could end up choosing since it represents the middle ground and is arguably the best option.
Amazon’s News YouTube channel uploaded a video in which it shows that both workers and management are happy with what Rivian made and they’re excited about the EV future. But this was expected since the EDV was developed in close partnership with Amazon who asked its drivers what they needed most in a new and tailored van. However, it's still good news for the American automaker - it managed to rise to expectation.
“People just stopped and looked at the van. They are show-stoppers. When you park the van, the door that leads to the back cabin opens by itself. (...) It has everything you want right here, in the system,“ said Amazon driver Darin Watkins who also added that he’s excited about having this new EV as his workhorse.
Others that have been interviewed also said they're happy about the numerous safety and convenience features.
Now the final testing phase is about to end, and the feedback is overwhelmingly positive. “The drivers want them. (…) It’s so exciting to have a really good van,” pointed out Senior Product Manager Mustafa Samiwala.
Rivian developed the EDV for Amazon’s specific shipping needs, so you can’t order one for yourself or your business. However, the EV maker offers its prospective customers the option to buy a fleet of commercial vans that look like what Amazon’s using but are configurable to meet everyone’s specific requests. And on top of that, it also offers buyers the FleetOS management software.
Lastly, Amazon would need around 100,000 zero-tailpipe emission vans. Rivian can’t ramp up production fast enough to meet this demand, but it surely can convince the e-commerce giant that it doesn’t need any other suppliers. From the looks of the video down below, we might be inclined to think they’re on the right path.