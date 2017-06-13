autoevolution

Amazon Reportedly Plans To Sell Cars In Europe, It's Not Its First Rodeo

 
Amazon is reportedly interested in selling cars online, and Europe seems to be the market targeted by the e-commerce giant for this enterprise.
The situation currently has a rumor status, but it comes from unnamed sources who spoke with Automobilwoche under the cover of anonymity. The German publication is an affiliate of Automotive News, and it is not the kind of newspaper that turns unproven information into breaking news.

Amazon’s possible entry into the automotive retail market is also suggested by the recent recruitment of Christoph Moeller, who used to be a partner in a consultancy firm named Oliver Wyman.

He told the German publication that he will be responsible for the OEM business in the European market, and his core experience is in the automotive sector.

You already know that the Internet giant that started out as a bookstore has sold cars online before, and a few experiments on the Old Continent may have demonstrated to the company’s leaders that selling cars online is a real possibility. It is important to note that a spokesperson for Amazon has declined to comment on the topic.

Unlike other attempts of selling cars online, Amazon did not sell reservations or other offers, but real-world automobiles. It may be unusual to consider the process of buying a vehicle online as something that people would do, but you buy other things online without thinking twice about it, and this scenario has been happening for about two decades.

Evidently, dealerships will not close their gates and go bankrupt when and if Amazon will start this business. The existing network of showrooms will probably become a place to exhibit new automobiles, and interested customers might go check them out before placing an order online.

The difference in the commercial model would eliminate any haggling or negotiations with the dealer, and it would be converted into a more straightforward process. The new "order" would let the client buy what he or she desires, without any influence from dealership personnel. In other words, no more "deals" for potentially useless or unwanted items.

For many, the argument could be the winner in a shopping decision for a product as expensive as a new automobile or a motorcycle.
