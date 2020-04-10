Amazon Music Goes Crazy on Android Auto Because Why Not

Together with navigation tools, music apps are the most popular choices on systems like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for pretty obvious reasons. So it’s no surprise that Spotify, Deezer, and Apple Music are so successful these days, as having a subscription guarantees that you can listen to whatever you want when getting behind the wheel.
Some, however, go for Amazon Music, which just like the ones mentioned above, should work smoothly on both AA and CarPlay.
Unfortunately, things can always go south with Amazon Music as well, as some discovered that the application plays the wrong song when using voice commands in Android Auto.
And the whole thing happens despite Android Auto repeating precisely the name of the song that the driver requests, only that Amazon Music somehow ends up playing a totally different song.
“Unfortunately, after the update, Amazon Music started playing the wrong song every time. ‘Play Ruin by Lamb of God on Amazon Music’ and it would play Hail to the King by Avenged Sevenfold. ‘Play Handclap by Fitz and the Tantrums’ and it would play some random song by Billie Eilish. These results were 100% repeatable. It always plays the same incorrect song,” someone explains on Google’s forums.
Several users have already confirmed the same bug, but for the time being, it’s still not clear what’s causing it.
On the other hand, it looks like the phone model and the car brand doesn’t really matter, as the Amazon Music plays a different song even if you use a Samsung or a Pixel phone. The same for Android versions, as the issue has been reported with both Android 9 and Android 10.
Right now, there’s no workaround for the bug, other than just using Amazon Music with a different input method than voice. Obviously, it’s not necessarily the most convenient solution, but at least you listen to whatever song you want, and not the one randomly selected by Amazon Music.
