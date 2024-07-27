Amarante Is a Charming Cottage-Style Tiny House With a Twist

The modern tiny house movement originated in the US but quickly spread across the globe, gaining different nuances and particularities in each country or region. In some places, tiny homes are strongly connected to the outdoors and focused on wide, open living spaces; elsewhere, the intimate, cozy ambiance of classic wooden cottages takes center stage, based on exceptional woodwork – this is the case for several French builders, including the creator of Amarante.
Amarante is a special name associated not only with the plant's immortality symbolism but also with nature and its abundance in general. This beautiful tiny house designed and built in France is, first and foremost, a woodwork masterpiece. Modern minimalists who appreciate the sustainable use of natural materials will surely fall in love with this cottage on wheels where wood is the main ingredient.
The spruce frame and thermally treated poplar cladding give Amarante its rustic look and strong bones. Recycled natural materials were also used to insulate it for year-round thermal comfort. Inside, spruce and pine wood shows its natural beauty in the classic-style floors and wall panels. The custom-made furniture was specifically meant to maximize space efficiency, resulting in a somewhat quirky solution that works – an unusual type of staircase access for each loft bedroom.
The Amarante even reveals a generous two-bedroom configuration. They are both at the loft level, one bigger and the other smaller. One of the things that make them stand out is the beautiful grid-like safety barrier made entirely of wood. These wooden barriers look lovely and perfectly match the overall cottage style; plus, they don't block the view entirely, which is always a plus when it comes to lofts.
Big windows are also important for keeping these loft rooms bright and airy. The dark red frames are the only pop of color throughout the house, adding a vibrant twist to the natural-toned, wooden interior; they also look great on the outside, making Amarante's silhouette much more noticeable.
The section built for the room that's right above the kitchen is a bit awkward in terms of access; the threads are very close to the countertop, and there’s no handrail or other safety element – however, they're placed very low, so there should be no trouble climbing up and down.
The exterior section is structured more like a typical tiny house staircase with built-in storage; the threads are much wider and easier to access, and they double as spacious drawers. The most unusual thing about this whole structure is that it's literally integrated into the kitchen furniture. It needs a bit of getting used to, but it is truly ingenious in terms of saving space and making the most of what's available.
While this unusual kitchen/staircase structure takes up most of the home's central area, the lounge is nestled at one of the ends, which makes it even cozier. Although Amarante boasts a classic open-space configuration, this lounge is placed in a way that adds privacy without blocking the view.
It looks and feels like a relaxation nook with an inviting sofa and beautiful big windows. Although there's no dedicated dining area, the owners have plenty of space in both the kitchen and living area to come up with different versions.
The beautiful wooden homes on wheels built by Plume are specifically designed to minimize the environmental impact and ensure long-term comfort. Starting with the materials it uses and the manufacturing process, this French company aims to deliver eco-friendly, sustainable homes that will pass the test of time.
The spruce frame and thermally treated poplar cladding give Amarante its rustic look and strong bones. Recycled natural materials were also used to insulate it for year-round thermal comfort. Inside, spruce and pine wood shows its natural beauty in the classic-style floors and wall panels. The custom-made furniture was specifically meant to maximize space efficiency, resulting in a somewhat quirky solution that works – an unusual type of staircase access for each loft bedroom.
Some might find the Amarante Tiny to be too rustic. The bathroom, in particular, looks different than what people are used to seeing in the US, for example; there's lots of wood, and it's combined with natural textures and finishes. Other than that, this French house is delightfully cozy and inviting. Plus, behind its rustic details, it offers all the amenities and day-to-day functionality you'd expect from a contemporary home.
The Amarante even reveals a generous two-bedroom configuration. They are both at the loft level, one bigger and the other smaller. One of the things that make them stand out is the beautiful grid-like safety barrier made entirely of wood. These wooden barriers look lovely and perfectly match the overall cottage style; plus, they don't block the view entirely, which is always a plus when it comes to lofts.
Big windows are also important for keeping these loft rooms bright and airy. The dark red frames are the only pop of color throughout the house, adding a vibrant twist to the natural-toned, wooden interior; they also look great on the outside, making Amarante's silhouette much more noticeable.
Dual-loft tiny homes often have a mini-staircase and a classic ladder for access. Some fancier designs ditch those in favor of what is known as a split staircase – a very comfortable and elegant solution, although it does take up extra space, which doesn't always work well with most layouts. This French cottage-style tiny home comes with a quirky yet smart solution. Its version of a split staircase is literally built into the main kitchen furniture.
The section built for the room that's right above the kitchen is a bit awkward in terms of access; the threads are very close to the countertop, and there’s no handrail or other safety element – however, they're placed very low, so there should be no trouble climbing up and down.
The exterior section is structured more like a typical tiny house staircase with built-in storage; the threads are much wider and easier to access, and they double as spacious drawers. The most unusual thing about this whole structure is that it's literally integrated into the kitchen furniture. It needs a bit of getting used to, but it is truly ingenious in terms of saving space and making the most of what's available.
This unusual loft access setup also allows for a bigger two-sided kitchen. A gas stove, an oven, and a mini fridge come as built-in appliances, perfectly integrated into this cozy kitchen. A dedicated compartment for storing vegetables is a nice touch for long-term functionality. Delicate shelves are added in the corner for extra storage, and they're also an essential part of the décor – they match the wall panels perfectly for a seamless, clean look.
While this unusual kitchen/staircase structure takes up most of the home's central area, the lounge is nestled at one of the ends, which makes it even cozier. Although Amarante boasts a classic open-space configuration, this lounge is placed in a way that adds privacy without blocking the view.
It looks and feels like a relaxation nook with an inviting sofa and beautiful big windows. Although there's no dedicated dining area, the owners have plenty of space in both the kitchen and living area to come up with different versions.
The bathroom, although exceedingly rustic, also adds a practical twist in the form of a built-in open-drawer cabinet for storing linens and other bathroom essentials. The toilet is an eco-friendly model because Amarante is all about sustainability.
The beautiful wooden homes on wheels built by Plume are specifically designed to minimize the environmental impact and ensure long-term comfort. Starting with the materials it uses and the manufacturing process, this French company aims to deliver eco-friendly, sustainable homes that will pass the test of time.