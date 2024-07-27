Amarante Is a Charming Cottage-Style Tiny House With a Twist

16 photos Photo: SARL Plume

The modern tiny house movement originated in the US but quickly spread across the globe, gaining different nuances and particularities in each country or region. In some places, tiny homes are strongly connected to the outdoors and focused on wide, open living spaces; elsewhere, the intimate, cozy ambiance of classic wooden cottages takes center stage, based on exceptional woodwork – this is the case for several French builders, including the creator of Amarante.