Aluminum Crankshaft Not a Good Idea; the Engine Has a Seizure, Russians Prove It

Aluminum is a lightweight metal used in many automotive applications where every ounce is critical for performance. From body panels to wheels to engine blocks, aluminum has found its place in cars. However, there are certain areas where the element is off-limits—physical limits, that is. For one reason or another, the rotating assembly in an internal combustion engine relies on good old iron alloys. Enter Garage 54.
The Russian vloggers from Novosibirsk (that’s South-Central Siberia, very close to Mongolia), have an endless supply of wacky ideas (and Soviet-era Lada test mules) and answers for questions nobody dared to ask. Hence, the stage for building an all-aluminum crankshaft was set, and they performed in the main event.
A solid rod of duralumin (the aluminum alloy used in the aviation and space industry) and a lathe were all the resources required for the job, and the machining went impeccably well. However, even the harder aluminum compound used by the Russian mechanics isn’t up to the task of enduring the enormous friction forces exerted upon the main journals.
Thankfully, a surface ceramic coating rendered the crankshaft fit for rotating duties under reciprocating piston power, so the engine was put together and fired up. Smooth as butter would be the understatement of the year, especially for this very patriotic Soviet automobile that was engineered with ruggedness, tree-shade maintenance (very loose and largely optional), crude passenger comfort, and noise as the main pillars of design.
The initial testing of the engine goes impeccably. The car performs flawlessly on the street – yes, that is the customary Garage 54 practice: if it works in the shop, immediately take it out to public roads. Until it doesn’t, for physics sake.
The Russians did their calculations beforehand and accounted for the thermal expansion of aluminum – which is about two times greater than steel's – but apparently, their polynomial equations weren’t of a sufficiently high degree.
The duralumin crank literally flaked its journals into the oil pan after dilating past the tolerances of the bearings. We don’t have the exact data from inside the inline-four 1.5-liter Lada engine, but consider that from 50 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit (10° to 121° Celsius) a 2.5-inch (63.5-mm) duralumin crank journal expands .0057 inches (0.14 mm). In contrast, a same-size steel journal would grow .0028 inches (0.071 mm)—enough to get the whole fixture knocking badly and eventually getting stuck.
The aluminum webs of the custom-built crank develop half the inertial forces of those made of cast iron or steel due to the aluminum’s reduced mass. The entire shaft is less than half the weight of the regular one (11 lbs / 4.7 kilos versus 22 lbs / 10 kilograms). Less mass equals less vibration, so smoother, quieter operation. (Side note: The Siberians also fabricated an aluminum flywheel, which also helps tone down centrifugal forces).
