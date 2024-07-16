Alternative Dodge Lineup Includes Seven Digital Options Instead of Four in Fantasy World 

Currently, Stellantis is not doing all too well in the North American market – the second quarter sales dropped 21% in the United States. Yep, years of brand neglect and over-reliance on a few cash cows also tend to reflect on deliveries, right?
Let's think about it for a second. Chrysler, formerly the banner brand of the third largest US automaker, is now a shadow of a shadow of its former self with just one vehicle series (Pacifica) left in the lineup. It doesn't matter that it dominated the minivan sales during the first six months of the year; deliveries are slipping, and there aren't too many competitors anyway, as the sector looks doomed.
Fiat is just starting anew with the electric 500, but that one won't make a dent in the sales charts, and that's for sure. The Ram 1500 and heavy-duty lineup are supposedly one of the important cash cows, but the 2025 model year facelift has brought some massive changes – the Hemi V8 is nowhere to be found, replaced by the 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six twin-turbo mill. Jeep is okay, but that's an entirely different story.
As for Dodge, it currently has a roster of four nameplates, two of which are relics because they bit the dust in terms of production this past December. So, the L-bodied Challenger and Charger are no more, and the Durango is also preparing to bow out. As for the Hornet, that one's a major flop; don't believe anyone saying otherwise. So, what happens with Dodge, the mainstream option of Stellantis?
No worries, salvation comes from across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, as always. The imaginative realm of digital car content creators is represented by Nihar Mazumdar, a digital artist, and entrepreneur from San Antonio, Texas, who has decided to continue his Dodge design projects with a full roster of models – a bigger one than what we can find in the real world.
More precisely, the pixel master leaves the eighth-generation Charger alone – he just created a luxury Ceylon interior for it and called it a good CGI day. Next up, he creates a 'perfect' STLA Large companion, a bigger Dodge Durango Citadel based on the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer to make room for additional models. For example, the CGI expert might want to swap the Hornet with a reborn Nitro GT based on the latest Citroen subcompact models.
The base of the lineup also gets a new contender – the 2026 Dodge Omni GLH, which is nothing but a rebadged Peugeot 208, as far as we can tell, albeit with consistent sporty upgrades to make it worthy of the nameplate. Additionally, we talked about more vehicles slotting in the mid-size section where the current Durango resides. Well, there's a double ensemble there as the author envisions the revival of both the Dodge Journey and Journey GLH as well as the Dodge Conquest SRT! So, what's your favorite of the bunch?
