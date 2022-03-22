Alternate Universe Ken Block Might Be Hooning a Porsche Taycan RS Daily, Instead

Kenneth Paul Block, also known as the HHIC (Head Hoonigan in Charge), is a man of many automotive facets. These include entertaining stunt work, professional rally driving, apparel branding for enthusiasts, and many more.
The former Gymkhana master has also been notoriously associated with a series of OEM brands over the years, such as Subaru, Ford, and most recently, Audi. It feels a bit like a global road trip but of course, it is so much more, especially on a business marketing level. And naturally, the social media star never fails to endorse his collaborations.
As such, his latest daily driver is none other than Audi’s RS e-tron GT, the battery-powered high-performance executive saloon that now looks exactly like a Star Wars Stormtrooper on wheels, complete with a winter sports twist. But what happens if we live in a slightly alternative universe, or what comes next when it is time to switch to a summer ride?
Well, without actually posting such deep-thought questions that we muse about, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, is abandoning for a second his usually obvious JDM connections for something subtler. Recently, “inspired by Ken Block’s Audi e-tron GT build (he) thought it would be cool to do one with a Porsche Taycan and make it into RS style.”
So, the result would be his imaginative way of portraying how an Audi Sport team would rework the Taycan EV sibling by “adding a front lip and swapping all the side skirts and rear diffuser with forged carbon (to give) this car the accent it needed. Last but not least... the GT wing,” of course, just to make sure the transformation is complete.
However, do not be fooled by the apparent Audi-Porsche digital collaboration, as this virtual project also bears his signature JDM-passionate mark. Albeit it does so at a much subtler level, complete with a lowered stance and a set of favorite Volk Racing Rays Wheels TE37s to purposefully give an old-school motorsport vibe to the whole EV assembly.
