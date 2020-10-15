Alpinestars Unveils Supertech R El Diablo Limited Edition Riding Boots

Unleash you inner MotoGP champion!
Right, I’m prepared to bet there's not a single self-respecting rider out there that hasn’t already got a solid idea about Alpinestars’ legacy in the moto realm. The firm in question is among the industry’s leading manufacturers of top-grade riding gear and accessories.
In the past, we’ve had a look at a selection of tasty products from Alpinestars’ range, such as their flawless Supertech M10 helmet and the revolutionary Tech-Air 5 protective top, to name a couple. All things considered, these folks know what they’re doing, alright?
This time around, we’ll be examining the company’s “most iconic riding boots,” the Supertech R. In the glorious world of MotoGP, they are worn with pride by a plethora of fierce competitors, and no wonder! The Supertech R boots come equipped with several cutting-edge features that’ll offer an unrivaled level of protection, while managing to score a great deal of points on the comfort scale, too.
These characteristics include a bio-mechanical ankle brace and a lightweight compound rubber sole, as well as a removable toe slider made of aluminum and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU, for the layman). In fact, TPU seems to be the predominant material used throughout the entire boot, joined by a healthy dose of microfiber.
Now, if you’re looking for something a little more exclusive, then Alpinestars’ El Diablo Limited Edition might just do the trick. They honor MotoGP’s 2019 Rookie of the Year, Fabio Quartararo (aka El Diablo). In our day and age, the Frenchman is regarded as one of the most promising riders on the motorsport scene. If he keeps it up, this young man is set to become an absolute legend.
The limited edition Supertech R boots are enveloped in an intricate color scheme that blends gunmetal, black and red. Should you be in need of some spice for your riding outfit, then you’ll certainly be delighted to learn these bad boys are priced at a mere $529.95.
At this point, the official release date for this product wasn’t revealed, but you may submit your email address on the manufacturer’s website to be notified when they become available.
