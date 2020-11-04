Believe It or Not, There's a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Under This Pile of Rust

3 Harley-Davidson Now Has an Official Store on Amazon

2 Alpinestars Supertech M10 Is a Rider’s Best Friend, Besides Their Two-Wheeler

More on this:

Alpinestars Reveals the Newest Airbag Top, the Tech-Air Off-Road

The Italian experts over at Alpinestars strike again! 5 photos



All things considered, it goes without saying this firm takes pride in its rightful place at the very top of the riding gear food chain. In the past, we featured an array of tasty products from Alpinestars’ inventory, such as their top-shelf Supertech M10 helmet and a pair of limited-edition



Furthermore, we also visited this manufacturer’s range to admire their state-of-the-art



This time around, the top is specifically designed for professional off-road use. Its crash detection algorithm has been recalibrated to offer optimal protection when it’s time to take things off the tarmac. In the event of a crash, this electronic setup deploys the airbag within milliseconds to protect the rider’s collarbones, chest, back and shoulders.



Additionally, Alpinestars’ Tech-Air Off-Road comes equipped with Bionic Pro v2 protective pads to shield the wearer’s arms and chest. During Dakar 2019 and 2020, this juicy piece of top-grade technology was extensively tested by professional riders to ensure that the final product is next to flawless. For the 2021 edition of Dakar, airbag tops will be a mandatory part of every competitor’s gear.



At the time of this publication, there are no available details on pricing nor the official release date for the Tech-Air Off-Road. However, we’ll remind you that the Race variant in this lineup is priced at $1,149.95, while its Street counterpart will cost you $799.95. Unless you’re been living your life in a cave, I’m prepared to bet you’ll be familiar with Alpinestars’ legacy in the realm of two-wheeled beasts. As time went by, the Italian manufacturer developed a plethora of innovative wearables that brought about an unrivaled level of protection, without sacrificing comfort (or vice versa).All things considered, it goes without saying this firm takes pride in its rightful place at the very top of the riding gear food chain. In the past, we featured an array of tasty products from Alpinestars’ inventory, such as their top-shelf Supertech M10 helmet and a pair of limited-edition Supertech R riding boots that honor Fabio Quartararo, to name a couple.Furthermore, we also visited this manufacturer’s range to admire their state-of-the-art Tech-Air 5 wearable airbag system – an absolute must for just about anyone looking to stay as safe as possible on today’s roads. A few days ago, the company proceeded to reveal a fresh addition to the Tech-Air lineup on their Facebook page.This time around, the top is specifically designed for professional off-road use. Its crash detection algorithm has been recalibrated to offer optimal protection when it’s time to take things off the tarmac. In the event of a crash, this electronic setup deploys the airbag within milliseconds to protect the rider’s collarbones, chest, back and shoulders.Additionally, Alpinestars’ Tech-Air Off-Road comes equipped with Bionic Pro v2 protective pads to shield the wearer’s arms and chest. During Dakar 2019 and 2020, this juicy piece of top-grade technology was extensively tested by professional riders to ensure that the final product is next to flawless. For the 2021 edition of Dakar, airbag tops will be a mandatory part of every competitor’s gear.At the time of this publication, there are no available details on pricing nor the official release date for the Tech-Air Off-Road. However, we’ll remind you that the Race variant in this lineup is priced at $1,149.95, while its Street counterpart will cost you $799.95.