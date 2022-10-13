Alpine Unveils Spectacular Alpenglow Concept and It’s Straight Out of the Future

Meet the Alpenglow concept, a glimpse into Alpine’s vision for what their cars will look like in the future. According to the carmaker, the Alpenglow is the starting point for all future Alpine car designs, technologies and breakthroughs, and surprisingly, it’s powered by hydrogen.
Design-wise, this is a single-seater sports car (inspired by motorsport), and the driver sits right in the middle between two hydrogen tanks. The cockpit itself is transparent, featuring a blueish hint and it’s shaped kind of like a helmet.
Other interior highlights include the geometric steering wheel, inspired by LMP1 race cars, plus the transparent paddle gear shifters, which are also backlit. You’ll then find an Overtake button on the steering wheel, which in theory, would unleash a power boost – I'm not sure that would have a lot of real-world applications, apart strictly from motorsport.
Anyway, back to the design, we can see how much the new signature lights stand out, where the light stream begins at the front (where it’s red) so as to symbolize a comet entering the atmosphere. Then, it works its way back, where it turns various shades of blue, paying homage to the hydrogen internal combustion engine.
We also like those little triangles of light at the front, kind of like sprinkling of stars that move across the concept’s wheel arches. These light concepts will inspire the brand’s future models, at both the front and the rear. Speaking of which, we see an active rear spoiler that can move in order to reduce drag and increase downforce whenever necessary.
Last but not least, the wheels, featuring snowflake-shaped rims with a transparent structure.
“Alpenglow’s mighty and lavish design hints at what Alpine cars will be like tomorrow and at our vision for motor sports moving forward. With hydrogen technology on board, we are strengthening our commitment to a responsible future and to keeping driving pleasure as real as ever,” said Alpine CEO, Laurent Rossi.
