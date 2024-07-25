Alpine F1 Team Switches to Bespoke Deadpool & Wolverine Livery for 2024 Belgian Grand Prix

If you’re expecting to see Alpine’s A524 Formula 1 race cars in their traditional carbon with blue and pink accents at this year’s Belgian Grand Prix, you might be in for a bit of a shock. The French outfit will be promoting the release of Deadpool & Wolverine this weekend, via a spectacular one-off livery. Maximum effort.
The new livery is mostly red and black (carbon) with white lettering and a few yellow accents, like Wolverine’s claw marks on the engine cover. While it looks cool, I can’t help but feel as though the team missed out on an even better design – a split livery with a Deadpool design on one side, and Wolverine on the other. Basically, a yellow and red livery split down the middle.
Alas, what we see is what we get and it’s still plenty nice. Some F1 teams could learn a thing or two from Alpine when it comes to livery designs. Not all, but there are teams that never seem to do a great job at designing liveries (Williams, Haas, Kick Sauber).
Aside from the livery, Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, together with their mechanics, will all wear racing overalls featuring Deadpool’s dark red colorway. Meanwhile, Ocon will also use Deadpool graphics on his helmet, with Gasly taking inspiration from Wolverine for a yellow and black helmet design.
The reason why this crossover is happening is quite simple. And no, I’m not talking about Deadpool & Wolverine, but rather the movie itself and Alpine F1 Team. The fact of the matter is that Ryan Reynolds, who plays the main character Deadpool, is a minority investor in the outfit.
In other words, Alpine went from backmarkers to the midfield, which is an impressive feat midway through the season. Unfortunately for them, they failed to score any points during the last two races (Silverstone and Hungary).
Alas, what we see is what we get and it’s still plenty nice. Some F1 teams could learn a thing or two from Alpine when it comes to livery designs. Not all, but there are teams that never seem to do a great job at designing liveries (Williams, Haas, Kick Sauber).
Aside from the livery, Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, together with their mechanics, will all wear racing overalls featuring Deadpool’s dark red colorway. Meanwhile, Ocon will also use Deadpool graphics on his helmet, with Gasly taking inspiration from Wolverine for a yellow and black helmet design.
The reason why this crossover is happening is quite simple. And no, I’m not talking about Deadpool & Wolverine, but rather the movie itself and Alpine F1 Team. The fact of the matter is that Ryan Reynolds, who plays the main character Deadpool, is a minority investor in the outfit.
Reynolds came on board last summer when Renault sold 24% of its shares to a US-based investment group, which included both Reynolds and his fellow Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner, Rob McElhenny. There are other high-profile investors involved in this deal, such as actor Michael B. Jordan, boxer Anthony Joshua, Liverpool FC star Trent Alexander-Arnold, golf star Rory Mcllroy, and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.
How are things going for Alpine?After a disastrous start to the season, the French outfit has bounced back to some extent, having scored 9 points to their name, which is more than Williams (4 points) and Kick Sauber (0 points). Gasly finished P9 twice (in Canada and Spain), and P10 twice (Monaco and Austria). Ocon meanwhile has three P10 finishes, in Miami, Canada and Spain.
In other words, Alpine went from backmarkers to the midfield, which is an impressive feat midway through the season. Unfortunately for them, they failed to score any points during the last two races (Silverstone and Hungary).