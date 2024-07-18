All Your Racing, Flying, and Space Games on Game Pass Will Get More Expensive Pretty Soon

7 photos Photo: Microsoft

For the past few years, Microsoft has bought massive video game publishers, developers included, to enrich their Game Pass subscription service lineup. First, Phil Spencer and the Xbox gang acquired ZeniMax Media (Bethesda) in 2021 for $7.5 billion. Then, in 2023, Activision-Blizzard toppled for no less than $68.7 billion after years of struggling with UK and US regulatory bodies. Thus, after spending $76.2 billion, it was only a matter of time before Microsoft's gaming division would increase Game Pass prices to start making some of that money back.