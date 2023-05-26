All You Need Is a Smartphone and Internet To Start Gaming in the New BMW 5 Series

Some automakers, such as BMW, are exploring gaming as part of the in-car entertainment experiences. The German group announced that the new 5 Series launches with the AirConsole gaming platform.
Being an avid gamer, I grew up spending lots of time playing on PCs and consoles. When I went on long-distance car rides, I always used to have my PSP (PlayStation Portable) before smartphones and tablets were integrated with all the games you could think of. But it's nice to see that automakers are keeping gamers in mind by fitting their vehicles with dedicated platforms. It's not really surprising, as gaming is becoming more and more mainstream.
AirConsole is an online cloud-based console system specifically made for local multiplayer gaming. With the industry focusing on hyper-realistic graphics and single-player stories, it's becoming increasingly hard to enjoy local multiplayer and party games.
AirConsole stands out because it uses a different system compared to traditional consoles – all you need is a screen and an internet connection to start playing. Players can use their smartphones as controllers. For users, that means you won't have to invest in hardware, and you can jump in and play wherever you want. For BMW, in this instance, no physical consoles need to be fitted in the car, which translates into less hassle and lower costs.
BMW prepared a unique gaming look designed by BMW Group Design exclusively for the launch of the new 5 Series. It visually transforms the BMW 5 Series saloon into a gaming station inspired by various games you can find on the AirConsole platform. It features a unique gaming wrap, which symbolizes diving into the gaming experience down to individual pixels. It also pays homage to the iconic 8-bit era of computer games.
All you have to do is start the AirConsole app via the car's digital interface and take out your smartphone. To connect, scan the QR Code on the BMW Curved Display, and you're good to go. You can play by yourself, but it's more enjoyable if you team up with your passengers or compete against each other.
AirConsole features a wide variety of so-called casual games. If you're unfamiliar with the term, it describes games that are easy to pick up and play, with intuitive controls. The new BMW 5 Series selection included sports, racing, quiz, and music quiz games, as well as strategy, jump-and-run, puzzle, and simulation games. Specifically, there are about 15 titles to choose from, including "Go Kart Go," "Golazo," "Music Guess," and "Overcooked."
From my personal experience, I can vouch for "Overcooked." It's really entertaining to play with friends – you have to cooperate and prepare all sorts of dishes that get more difficult with each level and serve them at a restaurant. It might sound overwhelming, but the gameplay is simplified and easy to learn.
The portfolio of available games will continue to be expanded, as well as the BMW vehicles to support the AirConsole app.
Drivers and passengers can enjoy the AirConsole platform only when the vehicle is stationary. That makes sense, as it probably wouldn't be a great idea to start gaming while you're on the move. Let's imagine you're waiting for the i5 to charge, or you got to an appointment early in the 5 Series and have some time to kill.
