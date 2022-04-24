All You Need Is $5,500 and a Hunched Back To Get In on the Camper Lifestyle Action

If you resonate with the above statement, then listen up. What we have here is nothing more than a mobile habitat meant to do two things, leave money in your bank account and provide a safe and comfortable place to rest your head at night. Sure, you can transform the CoolCamp (CC) into a capable camper, but for the asking price of $5,500 (€5,093 at current exchange rates), you'll get a box with wheels. But keep reading; there's more to this story.
CC is a travel trailer built by an RV manufacturer I only recently discovered, Runaway Campers. What amazed me the most about this crew out of Florida is that every trailer they build falls under $10,000. As for the CC, it's currently the most affordable from this crew and also the smallest. But, the standard camper can be equipped with several extras to extend its capabilities.
For the sake of this article, let's say you dished out the asking price and got yourself a CC. What next? Well, one thing worth mentioning is that this sucker is light. With an average weight of 580 lbs (263 kg), it's light enough to even be towed behind a trike or motorcycle. This means you can enjoy the upcoming favorable weather to the fullest; maybe you've got a convertible you've wanted to whip out.
the interior is to install a modular couch that doubles as bedding.
Other than that, the only other features you'll find inside are shelf storage, a power outlet, and a 5,000 BTU AC unit. Since there seems to be some space available at the front of the camper, you could easily bring along a mobile kitchen unit, a porta-potty, and even some other essential gear. Best of all, when you're in transit, you can still carry your camping essentials inside, making the CC a decent cargo hauler too.
this camper's load limits.
Honestly, with the cash you'll pay for a CoolCamp, you should be fine transforming it into an extended weekend machine for just a few thousand dollars more. Frankly, I think you can keep it well under the $10,000 mark, and that's worth considering if you want to dip your toes into off-grid living.
