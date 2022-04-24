All You Need Is $5,500 and a Hunched Back To Get In on the Camper Lifestyle Action

autoevolution
It seems like everyone wants a taste of the off-grid lifestyle, but not everyone seems to have a family inheritance with which to buy some luxurious RV. Heck, maybe you just like glamping as glamping is meant to be, as in tune with nature as possible.

If you resonate with the above statement, then listen up. What we have here is nothing more than a mobile habitat meant to do two things, leave money in your bank account and provide a safe and comfortable place to rest your head at night. Sure, you can transform the CoolCamp (CC) into a capable camper, but for the asking price of $5,500 (€5,093 at current exchange rates), you'll get a box with wheels. But keep reading; there's more to this story.

CC is a travel trailer built by an RV manufacturer I only recently discovered, Runaway Campers. What amazed me the most about this crew out of Florida is that every trailer they build falls under $10,000. As for the CC, it's currently the most affordable from this crew and also the smallest. But, the standard camper can be equipped with several extras to extend its capabilities.

For the sake of this article, let's say you dished out the asking price and got yourself a CC. What next? Well, one thing worth mentioning is that this sucker is light. With an average weight of 580 lbs (263 kg), it's light enough to even be towed behind a trike or motorcycle. This means you can enjoy the upcoming favorable weather to the fullest; maybe you've got a convertible you've wanted to whip out.

Once you've reached the campgrounds you've planned for, drop the stabilizer legs in place, unhitch your trailer, and park your vehicle. With this stage out of the way, you'll be able to access the CC via a hatch on the camper's starboard side. Well, it's here that you may understand that paying a tad more for a trailer kinda does pay off; with an interior height of a maximum of 46 inches (117 cm), you won't be doing any standing up inside. But, an internal length of 94.5 in (240 cm) means you can G.I. Joe your way into bed. One way to get a little more out of the interior is to install a modular couch that doubles as bedding.

Other than that, the only other features you'll find inside are shelf storage, a power outlet, and a 5,000 BTU AC unit. Since there seems to be some space available at the front of the camper, you could easily bring along a mobile kitchen unit, a porta-potty, and even some other essential gear. Best of all, when you're in transit, you can still carry your camping essentials inside, making the CC a decent cargo hauler too.

According to the manufacturer's website, the only options they offer seem to only apply to the camper's exterior. Aside from the standard solid wall construction and fiberglass exterior, you can add features like front and rear stone protectors, awnings, a front cargo rack, and a roof rack. The latter is essential in helping push CC's cargo capabilities, even allowing for the addition of a roof-top tent. But check with Runaway Campers to make sure the construction holds, as their website does not mention this camper's load limits.

Honestly, with the cash you'll pay for a CoolCamp, you should be fine transforming it into an extended weekend machine for just a few thousand dollars more. Frankly, I think you can keep it well under the $10,000 mark, and that's worth considering if you want to dip your toes into off-grid living.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

