All Volvo Cars Now Tested Under WLTP

Starting this September, all cars that to be sold in Europe are to comply with the new emissions rules of the continent. In addition, all will have to prove this compliancy by passing through the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure, or WLTP.

“Volvo welcomed the new WLTP testing methods when they were first announced, as greater transparency in areas such as fuel consumption and emissions helps customers make better informed buying decisions,” said Jon Wakefield, Volvo UK managing director.



“We are pleased that we are the first to sell a complete range of cars that meets the new testing standards.”



The WLTP test is a bench procedure which comprises tests for vehicles conducted at four different speeds. During the testing, each car must execute a series of maneuvers, including stop, braking, and acceleration.



The test seeks to find relevant data pertaining to fuel consumption, CO2 emissions, pollutant emissions, or energy consumption values for alternative powertrains.







Under RDE, using special equipment mounted inside and outside the car, measurements of the pollutants and CO2 levels are taken in a variety of conditions encountered for real on real world roads.



For Volvo, being among the first to abide by WLTP is just a small step toward the big change announced for the near future.



