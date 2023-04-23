All Users Can Now Download Android Auto 9.4

Google has started the rollout of Android Auto 9.4, a new app version focused primarily on bug fixes and performance optimizations.
Android Auto 9.4 showed up for the first time earlier this month when it landed in the beta channel. Google uses the beta program specifically to test new Android Auto updates before the production launch. This way, the company can spot bugs in the early stages and then resolve them ahead of the general availability.
Android Auto 9.4 doesn’t seem to bring any big changes, so the focus has most likely been on under-the-hood optimizations. The search giant no longer includes release notes with new Android Auto updates, so users typically discover what’s been changed by manually installing the fresh builds.
The new Android Auto version rolls out using the same phased model used by Google for the previous updates. The company is shipping the update to users through the Google Play Store in waves. As such, a small number of devices receive the updates today, while the availability is then gradually improved as the reliability data points to a reduced likelihood of bugs.
Despite this approach, users can update to version 9.4 by manually downloading the stand-alone APK installer. This process involves saving the APK file on the device and then manually launching the installation. It also requires special permissions, as the operating system is configured by default to only allow the installation of apps from the Google Play Store.
Most likely, Google’s primary focus in new Android Auto updates these days is refining the experience with Coolwalk.
Announced in January, Coolwalk is a major Android Auto redesign that includes a multi-app view screen similar to the CarPlay Dashboard. The feature allows users to run multiple apps side by side on the same screen regardless of display size or aspect ratio. The interface is split into cards, and each app category is granted a dedicated card.
Just like new Android Auto updates, the Coolwalk rollout happens in stages. Kicked off three months ago, the process is still underway, though most users have already received the new interface. Android Auto 9.4 does not enable Coolwalk, as Google controls the feature’s availability with a server-side switch. Typically, the company activates the Coolwalk interface on a device when the likelihood of bugs is very low. Google hasn’t shared any timing information regarding the general availability of Coolwalk, but everybody should receive the new design by the end of the year.
More information on Android Auto 9.4 will emerge in the coming days as more users receive the update. If no major bug is discovered, the rollout should come to an end in a few weeks before a new beta build is promoted to enrolled testers.
