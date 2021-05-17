All-Steel 1968 Ford Mustang Is One Tough Mechanical Beast

We’ve been extensively covering all things Mustangs for more than two weeks now as part of our Mustang Month special coverage, but the reality is even if we would have dedicated an entire year to the thing, we’d probably not manage to bring into the spotlight all the great Mustangs out there.
As a result, we try to select those who appear to us as the best of the best, and feature them here. To kick off the week, we start with something we uncovered sitting on the lot of cars that will go under the hammer in June in Las Vegas, at the hands of auction house Barrett-Jackson.
The car is officially titled 1968 Ford Mustang Custom Convertible, and if you look close enough you’ll find some GT550E markings on its sides for good measure. The thing is anything but stock, as it has been heavily modified by an undisclosed garage, and is described as an all-steel build wrapped in white paint with blue stripes.
Visual modifications aside (and there are quite a few of them), the thing is one hell of a mechanical beast. Under the car’s sculpted hood a Ford Racing Aluminator engine was fitted, the 5.0-liter beast that rocks things like a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger, DeatschWerks fuel injectors, forged-steel crankshaft, and Mahle forged and anodized pistons.
Worked by means of a 6-speed manual transmission, the engine develops in this configuration 624 horsepower and 500 ft/lbs of torque, giving it more than enough punch to handle some impromptu or organized racing. Helping with that are also other pieces of hardware as well, from the independent front suspension to the power rack & pinion steering, and right through the Wilwood brakes.
The car is to spin its 20-inch wheel under new ownership in June, but we are not being told how much the people selling it are hoping to get. We do know however it goes with no reserve.
The car is officially titled 1968 Ford Mustang Custom Convertible, and if you look close enough you’ll find some GT550E markings on its sides for good measure. The thing is anything but stock, as it has been heavily modified by an undisclosed garage, and is described as an all-steel build wrapped in white paint with blue stripes.
Visual modifications aside (and there are quite a few of them), the thing is one hell of a mechanical beast. Under the car’s sculpted hood a Ford Racing Aluminator engine was fitted, the 5.0-liter beast that rocks things like a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger, DeatschWerks fuel injectors, forged-steel crankshaft, and Mahle forged and anodized pistons.
Worked by means of a 6-speed manual transmission, the engine develops in this configuration 624 horsepower and 500 ft/lbs of torque, giving it more than enough punch to handle some impromptu or organized racing. Helping with that are also other pieces of hardware as well, from the independent front suspension to the power rack & pinion steering, and right through the Wilwood brakes.
The car is to spin its 20-inch wheel under new ownership in June, but we are not being told how much the people selling it are hoping to get. We do know however it goes with no reserve.