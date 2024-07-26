All-Original Survivor: 1966 Dodge Charger Comes With Good and Bad News Under the Hood

Is it me, or has the classic car market been flooded with first-generation Dodge Chargers in recent months? I've seen quite a few of them hit the auction block in 2024, including restored gems, rust buckets, and rare HEMI rigs. Perhaps the owners have noticed they're finally gaining significant value. Either way, here's another one. This time around, we're looking at a true-blue survivor.
Recently pulled from a barn in Mizpah, New Jersey, this Charger had spent its entire life with the original owner when it was unearthed. There's no info as to why it was parked, but there are signs that it spent decades in storage. The fastback is in excellent shape, though, at least when compared to classics that have been neglected for this long.
The Charger appears to be rust-free on the outside, although a closer inspection reveals a few issues. The black paint is original and shows signs of wear, but it would probably look much better after cleaning and buffing. The exterior is complete with only minor dents.
The same goes for the interior, which has everything in place and looks like it would clean up nicely. The front seats are rough, though, and need new upholstery (or some covers) to become usable. The rear seats are in far better shape. The carpets hide rusty floor panels that need replacing, a common issue for vehicles this old.
The engine bay has good news and bad news to share. The good news is that the 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8 engine is date-correct, while the four-speed gearbox is numbers-matching. The bad news is that the engine is stuck, so whoever buys this Charger will need to undertake a full rebuild to get it running.
The drivetrain combo also makes this Charger rare relative to the total production numbers of 1966. Of the 37,344 Chargers sold that year, 12,328 were delivered with the 383-cubic-inch big-block V8. However, only 2,809 of these cars had the four-speed manual transmission.
The 383 V8 was the second most powerful option in 1966. The Charger came standard with a 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) unit rated at 230 horsepower, while the optional 361-cubic-inch (5.9-liter) mill provided 265 horses. The 383 was good for 325 horsepower and slotted under the range-topping 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI. The 2x4-barrel powerhouse came with 425 horses on tap.
Granted, it's nowhere near as rare and desirable as the HEMI, but this drivetrain combo is scarce enough to make the car worth saving. The fastback is now located in Brooksville, Florida, where the seller wanted to perform a mechanical restoration. However, life got in the way, and he's now looking to sell it.
If you're in the market for a survivor needing mechanical work, you have a few hours to place a bid. The price is currently $4,650, with the reserve still in place. The buy-it-now sticker is $11,250. This is the second time the Charger is for sale. The seller wasn't lucky with a $13,000 price earlier this month.
