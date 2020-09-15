Cupra Has a Very Special Garage in Europe, Shelters new Extreme E Showcar

All-Original, One-Owner 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo Hits the Auction Block

You can never go wrong with a classic, especially if that classic happens to be a Porsche. 10 photos



A 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet with just one owner, 32,000 original miles (51,499 km), in outstanding original and unrestored condition is now on the auction block over at the newly-launched specialized car website



Painted in black over black leather interior, this 911 had has the doors and rear quarters repainted shortly after delivery to the owner, after it got keyed. It comes with a series of interior upgrades, like a short gear shift lever and heated, adjustable driver’s seat.



Power-adjustable seats, power-operated top, an optional tonneau cover, factory 16” Fuchs wheels, AC with automatic climate control, 6-speaker sound system with amplifier, and heated adjustable mirrors complete the offer. This Porsche is powered by a 3.3-liter turbocharged flat-6 engine, factory rated at 282 hp and mated to a G50 five-speed manual transmission. The engine and transmission are number-matching, as verified by Porsche, with certification included in the provided documentation.



The seller notes that there’s a chip in the windshield and you can see some signs of wear and tear on the interior. Otherwise, this Porsche is in good condition and, given its original, unrestored status, you could even go as far as to dub it a time capsule.



Used Porsches are not exactly rare, but every once in a while, you come across the rare combination of a tasteful, all-original and well maintained sportscar. This is one of those times and it comes just as we're celebrating Porsche Month

