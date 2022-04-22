All-Original 1986 Chevy El Camino for Sale, Yours for a Very Decent Price

Together with its rivals from Ford and Dodge, the Ranchero and Rampage respectively, the Chevrolet El Camino is an icon that deserves nothing but the best, and we are still baffled by the fact that you can land a very decent copy that doesn’t break the bank.
Take the 1986 El Camino pictured in the gallery, for instance, which is advertised on GarageKeptMotors for a very decent price. It can be yours for $14,900, has 26,577 miles (42,772 km) on the odo, and is said to be unmolested, and well taken care of.
A tan on tan example, with dark brown accents on the lower parts of the body, it is in “excellent condition overall,” the vendor says, save for “some scratches and minor marks.” The original ornaments and logos are still here, the windows are clear, and don’t have any cracks or discoloration, and the chrome bumpers, and 14-inch wire wheels, wrapped in 205/75 tires, are in good condition too. Minimal wear can be seen in the bed, and on the door handles that show light patina.
Tan vinyl upholstery decorates the cabin, on the split-bench seat, center armrest, and door cards. Matching carpets, two-spoke steering wheel, brown and tan dashboard complete with the five-gauge analog instruments, steering column-mounted automatic transmission shifter, HVAC controls, original AM radio, and other things are on deck too.
The chassis is “complete and undamaged,” the seller says, though “newer exhaust system components are noted.” Power is supplied by the original 5.0-liter V8 engine, which is bone-stock and works in concert with an automatic transmission.
This El Camino should be fully restored or at least properly maintained for years to come, and if you want to make it yours, then you should check out the ad here, but not before telling us what you make of it in the comments area down below.
A tan on tan example, with dark brown accents on the lower parts of the body, it is in “excellent condition overall,” the vendor says, save for “some scratches and minor marks.” The original ornaments and logos are still here, the windows are clear, and don’t have any cracks or discoloration, and the chrome bumpers, and 14-inch wire wheels, wrapped in 205/75 tires, are in good condition too. Minimal wear can be seen in the bed, and on the door handles that show light patina.
Tan vinyl upholstery decorates the cabin, on the split-bench seat, center armrest, and door cards. Matching carpets, two-spoke steering wheel, brown and tan dashboard complete with the five-gauge analog instruments, steering column-mounted automatic transmission shifter, HVAC controls, original AM radio, and other things are on deck too.
The chassis is “complete and undamaged,” the seller says, though “newer exhaust system components are noted.” Power is supplied by the original 5.0-liter V8 engine, which is bone-stock and works in concert with an automatic transmission.
This El Camino should be fully restored or at least properly maintained for years to come, and if you want to make it yours, then you should check out the ad here, but not before telling us what you make of it in the comments area down below.