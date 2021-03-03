Novitec’s Refined McLaren 765LT Prides Itself With 844 HP, Rolls on Vossen Shoes

All Original 1982 Maserati Quattroporte Barn Find Needs Mostly Cosmetics

As for the price, this is up to the internet to decide, as the car is listed for auction with a $100 starting bid. The reserve is said to be low, but no further specifics have been shared in this regard. The Italian carmaker offered this Quattroporte generation with a choice of two different V8 engines, namely 4.2-liter and 4.9-liter, with the latter developing no less than 276 horsepower.On the other hand, the smaller engine produced 252 horsepower and eventually got phased out in 1981 when Maserati decided to stick with just the 4.9 unit.The 1982 Quattroporte that we have here is the closest look you can get at those times, as it’s an all-original model that has recently been discovered parked in a garage where it had been sitting for a long time.The car is complete, according to eBay seller shelbob , and it needs mostly cosmetics, they guarantee.Sold with a bill of sale because a title is missing, the Quattroporte comes with very little rust, mostly the result of the car sitting outside in the rain. At the same time, the floors and the chassis are both solid, according to the eBay post.The leather interior looks pretty good, though it’s pretty clear it shows its age and the owner says the only thing that needs to be urgently taken care of is the driver’s seat, which is currently ripped off. The interior wood does show some signs of sun damage, but other than that, everything is in a fairly decent condition.We don’t know if the car is still running, but it did before it was parked, so the buyer will be the first one to give it a try after all these days.The odometer is said to indicate 69,000 miles (111,044 kilometers), and of course, they are likely to be original.As for the price, this is up to the internet to decide, as the car is listed for auction with a $100 starting bid. The reserve is said to be low, but no further specifics have been shared in this regard.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.