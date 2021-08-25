All-Original 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Looks as Good as a 2021 Car, Fully Documented

Private Space Station to Use Collins-Made Environmental Control and Life Support Systems

Chevrolet built nearly 243,000 Camaros for model-year 1969, and it goes without saying the base model was obviously the most common, accounting for over 150,000 units out of the total production. 25 photos



So yes, the appetite for sportier Camaros increased in 1969, and if you check out the model that we have here, it’s pretty clear why.



This is a 1969 Camaro SS that comes in nearly spotless condition with only 51,000 miles (82,000 km) currently on the clock. And the best of all is the car is fully documented and comes with lots of original papers, including the owner’s manual, the first registration, and the Protect-O-Plate.



Despite no longer with the first owner, this Camaro SS still sells with plenty of repair and restoration receipts, so overall, it’s a well-documented time capsule that looks nearly like a new car.



Very little information has been provided on the engine front, but of course, you should expect the 350 (5.7-liter) V8 to start and run like new, given the overall condition of the car.



The photos pretty much speak for themselves, as the Camaro is almost immaculate both inside and outside, though as usual, we still recommend a visual inspection in person just to make sure everything looks just as good in real life too.



So at the end of the day, this is an all-original, matching-numbers, fully-documented, and like-new 1969 Camaro SS, so you really shouldn't expect it to come with a low price. And it doesn't, as eBay seller cctv007 expects to get $60,000 for the car.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.