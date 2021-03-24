All Original 1965 Ford Mustang Sitting in a Garage Runs, Drives, Has No Rust

If you’re in the market looking for a Mustang to restore, how about an all-original, unmolested, and rust-free 1965 example?
That’s exactly what the Mustang we have here promises to offer, as the convertible has recently been found in the garage of the family that owned it since new.
The 1965 Mustang was sold in Phoenix, Arizona, and eBay user toysadams claims it’s an untouched survivor that comes with zero rust.
While it’s pretty clear the body isn’t exactly in its best shape, the no rust part is the one that deserves a closer inspection. That's especially because the car comes with the original sheet metal, and if there’s no rust, then this Mustang is one of the best candidates around for restoration to factory specs.
Powered by a 289 (4.7L) engine paired with an automatic transmission, the car still runs and drives, though it has already received many improvements in this regard. However, the seller says it’s not necessarily roadworthy, so it would require some mechanical fixes as well if you want to turn it into a daily driver.
“The body has a few minor bumps and bruises but it appears to have no accident history and may well still have its original paint! Most importantly, it is as rock solid and rust-free as you would expect an Arizona car to be! When we found the car a couple of years ago, it had been sitting in the back corner of the family garage for some years,” the seller explains.
The odometer also brings more good news, as it shows a little over 62,000 miles (for our European readers, that means a mileage of around 100,000 km). The interior is said to be complete and, judging by the photos, it’s in fairly good condition too.
The Mustang isn’t listed for auction but comes with a fixed price, so whoever is willing to pay $26,500 can take the car home. It’s now parked in Scottsdale, Arizona, if you want to check it out live.
