All-New Zuma Slip-On Muffler From Zard Puts Your Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled on a Diet

If you’ve got a Desert Sled and feel that it could do with fewer pounds and a new voice, then you’ll want to consider adding this to your wish list.
Being the proud owner of a Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled can be a thrilling affair, but you can always spice things up with a snazzy bit of aftermarket pipework. The options one may choose from aren’t scarce by any stretch of the imagination, and the latest offering comes courtesy of the Italian exhaust specialists over at Zard.
Let us be more exact; the product we’re referring to is a handsome slip-on muffler made of stainless-steel – or simply Zuma, as the manufacturer chose to name it. Packed with removable dB killers, the new silencer achieves Euro 4 homologation and is considerably lighter than the Scrambler’s factory unit.
While the latter weighs in at six kilograms (13.2 lbs), Zard’s alternative tips the scales at a very impressive 1.7 kg (3.7 lbs). Their official website states that no ECU remap will be needed following the addition of this module, and all the extra parts required for installation are included in the package.
Of course, there are some optional add-ons for those who don’t care about stretching their expenses out a little. The said features include black ceramic coating, laser-cut embellishments, and groovy end caps to complete the elegant look. Furthermore, Zard’s plumbing is said to extract some additional grunt from the Desert Sled’s L-twin, but no exact figures are available at this time.
With all that being said, it’s time for us to talk money! If you were to order the Zuma with each of the aforementioned extras installed, it would set you back €1,285 at the full price. That equates to $1,281 as per current exchange rates, but there’s an ongoing sale offering 15 percent discount on Zard’s website at the time of this article.
As such, the muffler can now be ordered for just over €1,151 ($1,147) with all the options included, while the base item costs around €757 ($754). In terms of availability in the United States, Zard does collaborate with a few well-established distributors, so we don’t think you’ll be having any trouble if you want to place an order.
