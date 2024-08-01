All-New VW Transporter and Caravelle Join Multivan and California to Complete T7 Series

The German automaker has completed the range of modern vans with the new Transporter and Caravelle in addition to ID. Buzz and Multivan plus California, the latest additions being "innovative and versatile vehicles for professionals."
Back in late 2021, Volkswagen presented the first foray into its T7 van series – the Multivan was based on the group's MQB platform and featured gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid versions. It acts as a classic minivan destined to ferry passengers around, and in some markets, it has also replaced the Caravelle model. It shouldn't be confused with the ID. Buzz, which is an all-electric minivan serving as the spiritual successor to the original Volkswagen Type 2 van, or with the new Volkswagen Transporter panel van and chassis cab models, which share the same underpinnings with the all-new 2023 Ford Transit Custom and will be produced at the Ford Otosan factory in Turkey.
Previewed in camouflaged form back in December 2023 with a larger footprint and with more load capacity, better payload, and increased max trailer weight, the T7 Volkswagen Transporter just got revealed as the first major debut of August 2024 – along with the all-new Caravelle sibling. They complete the range with new panel van, Kombi, dropside, and Caravelle models and provide a new interpretation of the styling of the T6.1 predecessor.
Plus, these are the first Volkswagen vans available with the turbodiesel, plug-in hybrid, or all-electric powertrains – and the new Transporter and Caravelle seventh-generation models get revealed in flagship Caravelle Style and Transporter PanAmericana versions. The seventh generation of the product line is easy to understand - Transporter variants are Kombi, panel van, and dropside, while the Caravelle is only for passenger transport.
Along with the turbodiesel, PHEV, and electric drive systems, there's also AWD available as an option – so now there's a vast array of VW vans on offer: three new Transporter variants, and the Caravelle, the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo, a versatile Multivan, plus the new California camper. The all-new VW Transporter and Caravelle are already on pre-sale in Europe, featuring three TDI options: 81 kW (110 PS), 110 kW (150 PS), and 125 kW (170 PS). Meanwhile, the PHEV has no less than 171 kW (232 PS), but it's not the most powerful on offer.
Instead, the all-electric variants surge from 100 kW (136 PS) to 160 kW (218 PS) and no less than 210 kW (286 PS). Unfortunately, the battery capacity is always the same – a meager 64 kWh. The drive mix is also quite convoluted: TDI and eHybrid models have FWD, but the higher-output diesels get optional AWD. Meanwhile, the EVs are all rear-wheel drive, but an eAWD variant is coming at a later date. The flagship TDI, plus the PHEV and EV models, all have standard eight-speed automatic transmissions.
