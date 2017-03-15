All-New Volkswagen Polo Production to Begin in June 2017

Volkswagen's B-segment hatchback, the venerable Polo, is about to enter its sixth generation. Volkswagen’s Chairman Dr.Herbert Diess confirmed during the annual company conference that production would begin in Europe during June 2017.





More importantly, the Polo GTI, which is coming out in 2018, as a high chance of using a 2.0-liter engine of the turbocharged variety. That means the all-new Polo will be revealed by that time, though it's likely to come a few weeks sooner. As with the 2017 SEAT Ibiza, we should see a dedicated media event happening.The current Polo supermini dates back to 2009, when it was well received as a "baby Golf." However, it's getting long in the tooth, despite a mid-life update in 2014.Just like the last time, Volkswagen is going to bank on offering more practicality than before, increasing both cabin space and the size of the trunk. However, the platform is all-new, the MQB A0 that's been specifically designed to replace the PQ25 and underpin all subcompacts made by the group (compacts could follow too).If it's anything like the Ibiza, and it should be, the tracks will be wider by around 50mm while the wheelbase will stretch another 95mm or so. That means it will ride like a bigger car.Expect to see something that looks like a sportier, chopped Passat Wagon, equipped with all the things you see on the Golf - Adaptive Cruise Control, Variable Steering (on sport models), adaptive suspension or LED headlights.In the powertrain department, we should see continued use of the 1.0 TSI engine, packing 95 and 115 PS depending on how deep your pockets are. The Polo BlueGT will switch to the latest 1.5 TSI Evo engine while maintaining its current output.We're not 100% sure what they'll do with the diesels. Volkswagen has made it very clear that the Bluemotion won't use a. But why then is SEAT using one in the Ibiza? We figure that the 1.6 or 1.4 TDI can continue to be offered until emissions regulations force them out of the market for good.More importantly, the Polo GTI, which is coming out in 2018, as a high chance of using a 2.0-liter engine of the turbocharged variety.