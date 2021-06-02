4 A Toyota Prius in the 1960s Would Have Changed the World Sooner

All-New Toyota Prius to Debut in 2023 With Coupe-Like Design

Everything is a hybrid nowadays, but Toyota hasn't forgotten the car that started it all. We're talking about the Prius, scheduled to get an all-new generation in 2023. 17 photos



So why is Toyota simultaneously working on EVs and hybrids? Well, the recent catalytic converter theft videos have shown us how popular the



The current generation is the 4th, and it made its debut in 2015 during the Los Angeles Auto Show. It's already migrated to the TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform, which the 5th-gen model will retain.



The powertrain is said to consist of another 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and a lithium-ion battery. However, we're told to expect big improvements in fuel efficiency.



One of the key focuses of the 2023 Prius project is the sporty exterior. It will have thin lights and a body that looks more like a coupe than a family car. That sounds a little strange, but Toyota is a global leader in this field, so they should know best.



The Prius is not doing so hot right now. It's down from 236,000 units sold in 2012 to 43,000 for 2020. We believe the right move here is to make the Prius into a class-leading EV to stop losing market share. Japanese automakers have a habit of killing off famous models rather than reviving them. Let's hope the Prius doesn't suffer the same fate as the Celica or the Acura Integra.



